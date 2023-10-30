Moray road closed as abnormal load gets stuck at the Braes of Enzie

An abnormal load has become stuck on a Moray road after failing to make it up a steep brae.

The B9016 Keith to Buckie road has been brought to a standstill as the wide-load vehicle blocks the carriageway.

It is understood the vehicle was attempting to climb the Enzie Braes when it ground to a halt.

Police closed the route in both directions, describing the incident as a “breakdown.”

Officers are warning the route is likely to remain closed for some time today as engineers work to move the vehicle.

Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.

In a statement, published on their Facebook page, a police spokesman said: “The B9016 Keith to Buckie road is closed due to a HGV breakdown.

“It will remain closed until later on Monday, October 30. The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”