Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Farmers face price cuts as meat processors warn of pigs in blankets shortage

By Gemma Mackie
August 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Pig farmers are facing price cuts and a delay in getting animals to slaughter due to staff shortages at processing plants.
Pig farmers are facing price cuts and a delay in getting animals to slaughter due to staff shortages at processing plants.

Scottish pig farmers face the double whammy of reduced prices and a wait to get their animals slaughtered due to labour shortages in the meat processing sector.

Andy McGowan, the managing director of pig farmers’ co-operative Scottish Pig Producers, said a UK-wide shortage of skilled labour in meat processing plants was beginning to impact farmers in Scotland.

His comments come in the wake of warnings from the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) that pigs in blankets could be in short supply at Christmas due to post-Brexit labour shortages.

BMPA chief executive Nick Allen blamed the UK government’s immigration policies for staffing challenges, and said that on average BMPA members are around 12%-13% short on staff, with one company missing a fifth of its workforce.

Fast food giant McDonald’s has also blamed supply chain problems for milkshakes being off the menu in all of its UK restaurants.

Mr McGowan said Scottish farmgate pig prices were beginning to slip as a result of the labour problems, and many farmers were being forced to keep pigs for longer on-farm as they wait to get them slaughtered.

“The boning halls in all the larger processors are really short of staff and that’s limiting the amount of pigs they can sort,” said Mr McGowan.

“It’s quite a frustrating period. The prices have just turned downwards and we will see them coming back [down] for the next wee while.”

Pigs in blankets could be in short supply at Christmas, warn proceesors.

He echoed warnings of a shortage of products in future, and said many meat companies were not bidding for Christmas contracts to supply supermarkets with pigs in blankets because they didn’t think they would have enough staff to fulfil orders.

“It’s more than just a few milkshakes that are going to be off the menu,” added Mr McGowan.

“Eventually people are going to have to pay more [for food] if they want the products on the shelves. Something will have to give.”

The Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) said it had been warning about labour shortages for the past few months.

SAMW executive manager, Martin Morgan, said: “It is no comfort to be able to say to the nation’s political leaders that we told you so, but that’s the situation we find ourselves in today.

“The current truth is that the UK Government’s immigration rules are stifling our industry’s ability to recruit the number of skilled staff we require to meet retail and consumer demand.”

He added: “The end result, as we see it today, is that there will be a shortage of product on supermarket shelves over the next few months, especially during the Christmas and New Year period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]