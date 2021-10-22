Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen tech firm boosted by contract award

By Jamie Wilde
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Ryan Kerr and David McCready (left) of io It Services alongside Karen Pugh (Elevator) and Nick Pickering (io IT Services).

An Aberdeen technology company has been given a boost after securing a contract with business development organisation Elevator.

io IT Services will now provide support for start-ups and growing companies through Elevator’s network of business centres across the north-east.

io is an IT solutions specialist firm that helps businesses and organisations to increase their productivity and performance levels through empowering staff.

It delivers IT support management, strategy, project management and consultancy services, as well as website development and cyber security solutions to a customer base ranging from sole traders to international energy service companies.

The business also currently works with clients in manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, creative arts and non-profit sectors.

Ryan Kerr, Nick Pickering and David McCready, of io IT Services, with Karen Pugh, property director at Elevator.

Elevator works across Scotland to help facilitate the start-up, acceleration and growth of new and existing businesses through its Business Gateway services and a range of accelerator programmes.

With headquarters at Aberdeen Energy Park, Bridge of Don, Elevator has 90 members of staff who require instant access to IT services wherever they are working from.

The three-year deal between the two firms will see io provide a full suite of IT services – including network management and cyber security solutions – to staff and entrepreneurs across Elevator’s 24 Scottish sites.

Stand out

Karen Pugh, property director at Elevator, said: “We’re really excited to be working with io IT Services.

“Elevator has grown over the last year and, as we continue to evolve, it was crucial that we had an IT supplier that understood our business needs and could support our growth.

io was the stand-out option by some distance.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team and know they will help transform our digital strategies in readiness for the new hybrid world that we all face.”

Experience

Since it was established in July 2019, io has been based at Elevator’s @balmoralHUB in Aberdeen’s Wellington Circle and has recently taken on a second office within the building to accommodate its growing team.

io directors David McCready and Nick Pickering have 40 years’ combined experience in their field and have spent the last decade in management roles.

Mr McCready said: “Having called @balmoralHUB our home for the past two years, we’ve seen first-hand the great work done by the organisation to support SMEs (small to medium enterprises) across the north-east.

We’re now looking forward to playing an important role in helping Elevator and its community make the most from their technology.

Mr Pickering also added: “We’ve benefitted from strong demand for our strategy-led approach to IT, which makes now the ideal time to increase our office space.

“This will ensure we’re equipped for future growth, while continuing to deliver the high standards of customer care that we’ve come to be known for.”

For further information, visit https://wearetheio.com/

