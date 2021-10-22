Aberdeen tech firm boosted by contract award

An Aberdeen technology company has been given a boost after securing a contract with business development organisation Elevator.

io IT Services will now provide support for start-ups and growing companies through Elevator’s network of business centres across the north-east.

io is an IT solutions specialist firm that helps businesses and organisations to increase their productivity and performance levels through empowering staff.

It delivers IT support management, strategy, project management and consultancy services, as well as website development and cyber security solutions to a customer base ranging from sole traders to international energy service companies.

The business also currently works with clients in manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, creative arts and non-profit sectors.

Elevator works across Scotland to help facilitate the start-up, acceleration and growth of new and existing businesses through its Business Gateway services and a range of accelerator programmes.

With headquarters at Aberdeen Energy Park, Bridge of Don, Elevator has 90 members of staff who require instant access to IT services wherever they are working from.

The three-year deal between the two firms will see io provide a full suite of IT services – including network management and cyber security solutions – to staff and entrepreneurs across Elevator’s 24 Scottish sites.

Stand out

Karen Pugh, property director at Elevator, said: “We’re really excited to be working with io IT Services.

“Elevator has grown over the last year and, as we continue to evolve, it was crucial that we had an IT supplier that understood our business needs and could support our growth.

io was the stand-out option by some distance.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team and know they will help transform our digital strategies in readiness for the new hybrid world that we all face.”

Experience

Since it was established in July 2019, io has been based at Elevator’s @balmoralHUB in Aberdeen’s Wellington Circle and has recently taken on a second office within the building to accommodate its growing team.

io directors David McCready and Nick Pickering have 40 years’ combined experience in their field and have spent the last decade in management roles.

Mr McCready said: “Having called @balmoralHUB our home for the past two years, we’ve seen first-hand the great work done by the organisation to support SMEs (small to medium enterprises) across the north-east.

We’re now looking forward to playing an important role in helping Elevator and its community make the most from their technology.

Mr Pickering also added: “We’ve benefitted from strong demand for our strategy-led approach to IT, which makes now the ideal time to increase our office space.

“This will ensure we’re equipped for future growth, while continuing to deliver the high standards of customer care that we’ve come to be known for.”

