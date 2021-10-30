Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yvie Burnett: Why we should never ‘sweat the small stuff’

By Yvie Burnett
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Yvie feels her blood pressure rise when stuck behind drivers doing their shopping in petrol stations.

There is a saying, “don’t sweat the small stuff”.

That makes so much sense really. There are enough big things to worry about in life without getting upset by things that don’t matter.

However, we all have times when our buttons get pushed and there are those things, aren’t there, which just particularly wind us up.

Take this week – Gordon and I drove up to see Emily and stopped for petrol at the beginning of our journey. It was a little local garage with a Co-op shop attached and I’m certainly not going to stop there again.

The garages where you can’t pay at the pump but have to fill up your car and then get out and go inside to pay, making everyone behind you wait, drive me mad. Does this not bother any of you?

I’ve always found this an annoyance because some people stroll over to the shop, browse at the shelves, have a bit of a chat with the shop assistant and then stroll back, get into their car, sit there for a few more minutes changing the radio station or whatever, and meanwhile the blood pressure of everyone behind them is going through the roof.

Do you get angry waiting for people in front of you at the petrol station?

I was shouting at the people as they each went in and did what seemed like their weekly shopping one by one!

Don’t worry, they couldn’t hear my running commentary on how selfish they were.

Gordon found my ranting very amusing, and of course it was, really, but when it came to my turn I did what I wish everyone would do and moved forward a car’s length when I went to pay, so the next person could fill up.

People being inconsiderate like that drives me crazy.

What makes your blood boil?

Maybe we just need to be more zen, like cats.

I’m sure you all heard this week about the tragic events on a movie set in Santa Fe where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot dead a colleague. How on earth that gun wasn’t double and triple checked by the ammunition department remains a mystery. But meanwhile a husband and son are grieving for a beautiful, young, talented woman who should never have been put in such danger.

Alec Baldwin.

For many years I worked on America’s Got Talent (AGT). Everything about that show was on a grand scale and pretty spectacular.

The acts where people appeared to risk their lives were always very popular

We all know, of course, that the behind-the-scenes safety, for daredevil acts, is paramount, and the safety on AGT was impeccable.

I wasn’t even allowed on the stage in rehearsals in heels.

Someone had fallen over while wearing clogs, of all things, and from then on they literally handed me Converse shoes if I forgot.

So, you can imagine the safety planning that went into one particular act called Professor Splash. His speciality was diving into paddling pools from a height.

For his appearance in the second round, we had to go bigger and better, so scaffolding was erected in the car park of CBS studios and the audience were brought outside to pre-record his dive.

Rigorous safety protocols were in place on America's Got Talent.

He, of course, liked to milk the drama, so after he hit the water, he held his breath and stayed under for as long as he could.

That particular night there was an eerie silence as he had never dived from such a height before. It seemed like five minutes before he emerged, and everyone’s heart was in their mouth. None more so that the man in charge of safety.

The difference is, of course, that this didn’t happen every day on AGT. These huge acts with obvious safety risks were meticulously planned in advance – the audience needs to think it’s more dangerous than it is, but the person’s life should never be in actual danger.

In contrast if we think about the thousands of guns used in films it doesn’t seem possible that this mistake could happen, as it is such a normal part of film making.

But every now and then a tragedy occurs when we are least expecting it, and thankfully it is such a rare occurrence and that is why it’s such big news.

So, let’s not sweat the small stuff, let’s just laugh it off, because we never know what bigger stuff is just around the corner.

Have a good week,
Yvie x

