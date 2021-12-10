Inverurie finalist in Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Inverurie makeup artist has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Nadia Morton, of Nadia Morton Makeup Artistry, is one of the finalists in the freelance makeup specialist of the year category.

She will be up against fellow Inverurie makeup artist Samantha Banks in her award category with a number of other north and north-east businesses making up the other award categories.

Some of these include Belle Vie in Stonehaven (beauty salon of the year), Ego Hair Design in Inverness (hair salon of the year) and Nail Factory in Dingwall (nail salon of the year).

Coveted awards

Now running in its 10th year, the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards recognise top talent in the hair and beauty sectors.

Organised by Creative Oceanic, the awards seek to acknowledge individuals, teams and salons whose sole aim is to provide their customers with impeccable services.

Previous north-east winners at the awards include barber Andy Dawson, of Menspire Aberdeen, who won the best barber award back in 2019.

This year’s glamorous black-tie ceremony will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Sunday December 19.

Flying the flag for the north-east

Speaking of her award nod, Nadia said: “I am both honoured and humbled to have been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

“I have always found great joy in being creative and love sharing this with my clients in the form of makeup artistry.

“The last 18 months have been a whirlwind for me, but with this nomination originating from client testimonials, it makes it all the more pleasing to know that my clientele respect the hard work I’ve put in to this profession.

“I will be flying the flag for the north-east of Scotland and will be delighted if I can bring the award back home.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 also said: “The finalists of the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 represent the industry’s gold standards who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.

“The awards will showcase the best experts that Scotland has to offer, whose excellence and commitment have listed them among the top contenders of this year’s awards.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests in what will undoubtedly be an enjoyable event.”

Visit www.instagram.com/nm_makeupartistry and www.facebook.com/HairandBeautyAwards