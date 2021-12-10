Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverurie finalist in Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

By Jamie Wilde
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:57 am
Nadia Morton Makeup Artistry is hoping to come out on top as freelance makeup artist of the year. Nadia pictured modelling her rainbow coloured eye shadow.
An Inverurie makeup artist has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Nadia Morton, of Nadia Morton Makeup Artistry, is one of the finalists in the freelance makeup specialist of the year category.

She will be up against fellow Inverurie makeup artist Samantha Banks in her award category with a number of other north and north-east businesses making up the other award categories.

Some of these include Belle Vie in Stonehaven (beauty salon of the year), Ego Hair Design in Inverness (hair salon of the year) and Nail Factory in Dingwall (nail salon of the year).

Nadia’s use of bold colours in her makeup artistry.

Coveted awards

Now running in its 10th year, the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards recognise top talent in the hair and beauty sectors.

Organised by Creative Oceanic, the awards seek to acknowledge individuals, teams and salons whose sole aim is to provide their customers with impeccable services.

Previous north-east winners at the awards include barber Andy Dawson, of Menspire Aberdeen, who won the best barber award back in 2019.

This year’s glamorous black-tie ceremony will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Sunday December 19.

Flying the flag for the north-east

Speaking of her award nod, Nadia said: “I am both honoured and humbled to have been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

“I have always found great joy in being creative and love sharing this with my clients in the form of makeup artistry.

“The last 18 months have been a whirlwind for me, but with this nomination originating from client testimonials, it makes it all the more pleasing to know that my clientele respect the hard work I’ve put in to this profession.

“I will be flying the flag for the north-east of Scotland and will be delighted if I can bring the award back home.”

“I will be delighted if I can bring the award back home,” Nadia Morton.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 also said: “The finalists of the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 represent the industry’s gold standards who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.

“The awards will showcase the best experts that Scotland has to offer, whose excellence and commitment have listed them among the top contenders of this year’s awards.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests in what will undoubtedly be an enjoyable event.”

Visit Nadia’s Instagram page to view more of her work.

Visit www.instagram.com/nm_makeupartistry and www.facebook.com/HairandBeautyAwards

