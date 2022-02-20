Birds-eye view captures Morgan production line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birds-eye view captures Morgan production line

By Felicity Donohoe
February 20, 2022, 6:00 am
The Morgan factory at work.
The Morgan factory at work.

Morgan Motor Company has provided a unique insight into its iconic production facility, with the release of a first-person view (FPV) drone video.

Showcasing the 108-year-old factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, the video takes viewers through each workshop, and follows the route taken by the Plus Four and Plus Six as the sports cars are built.

The historic factory will soon be producing the company’s all-new three-wheeled vehicle following the global launch on 24 February.

Unrivalled access to production process

Beginning in the original building, known as the 1914 Workshop, viewers are guided into the Chassis Shop where each Morgan sports car starts its life.

From that point, the drone enters the historic Assembly, Sheet Metal and Wood shops, tracking over the sports cars in various stages of production, all without the slightest interruption to the craftsmen and women as they work on them.

Crossing over the main drive, reveals the Trim Shop where painted bodies – including a one-of-a-kind coach-built special project – await their interiors, carpets and hoods.

Trim and final finish

After flying through Trim and Final Finish workshops, the drone enters one of the paint booths, followed by an area currently used for the production of the Plus Four CX-T and Plus 8 GTR special projects.

Finishing in the Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) workshop, viewers are left with the impressive sight of a Plus Four CX-T and a line up of TOK 258 inspired limited-edition models.

Whilst the factory has evolved and expanded throughout the last 108 years, the character and atmosphere of the original buildings is preserved

The route of the drone runs parallel to that of the guided factory tours which take place each day throughout the production facility.

HFS Morgan first moved Morgan Motor Company to Pickersleigh Road in 1914, having situated the company – since its incorporation in 1909 – at his workshops around one mile away.

Whilst the factory has evolved and expanded throughout the last 108 years, the character and atmosphere of the original buildings is preserved.

Before the pandemic, the company welcomed around 30,000 visitors to tour its factory, a number that is expected to be surpassed once travel restrictions are relaxed.

This film has been a delight to bring to life, and to showcase the Morgan production facility to viewers in countries around the world

The new Morgan Experience Centre provides the perfect destination for visitors, with a range of experiences and guided factory tour packages available to book in advance.

Steve Morris, chairman and CEO of Morgan Motor Company, said: “I am continually impressed with the capability of the latest drones, and the technology that enables them.

A unique history

“In fact, ever since the latest FPV units rose in popularity, I have imagined one capturing the Morgan production facilities.

“This film has been a delight to bring to life, and to showcase the Morgan production facility to viewers in countries around the world – with access like never before – makes me immensely proud.

“We believe that our 108-year-old factory, along with our tour offering, is unparalleled in the modern automotive industry and has the unique ability to create intrigue, not only in car enthusiasts or Morgan fans.”

