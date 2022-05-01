Healthy eating: How to set up your kitchen for success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Healthy eating fads come and go but one golden rule remains – eat more vegetables.

No matter how many different ways you dress it up, that’s the advice, has always been the advice and we’ve known it ever since we were children and our mothers nagged us to eat our greens.

It’s easy to get bogged down with discussions about how many portions we should be eating a day and what actually constitutes a portion and this can be distracting, overwhelming even, and stop us from achieving this very simple goal.

We all know too that water, fruit and fibre are important but then opinion begins to divide over carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

Once we’ve worked out what’s good for us comes the tricky task of sourcing it because a lot of the food we see in the supermarkets is packed with all the stuff we are trying to eat less of, like sugar and salt.

So what’s the answer? Make friends with the kitchen and start cooking for ourselves, that’s what.

Making meals from scratch

Making meals from scratch means having a greater degree of control over what we’re eating while avoiding processed foods and all their health-sabotaging ingredients.

But cooking at home is also time-consuming and frustrating when we’re not organised and fully kitted out.

Exercise becomes a lot more fun when you have all the right gear and the same goes for cooking and dining.

For example, fruit is more appealing when it’s beautifully arranged in a bowl and vegetable crudites are more interesting when set out on a pretty platter.

Home cooking becomes a joy with gorgeous, functional cookware and tableware, setting us up for a lifetime of deliciously healthy eating.

Once we’ve mastered cooking for ourselves the next step is growing food for ourselves, from a pot of herbs on the window ledge to a greenhouse full of nutritious, organic goodies. There, don’t you feel healthier already?

Motivate yourself with our top picks: