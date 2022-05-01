Healthy eating: How to set up your kitchen for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Healthy eating: How to set up your kitchen for success

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 1, 2022, 6:00 am
This tableware from Next helps create a feast for the eyes.

Healthy eating fads come and go but one golden rule remains – eat more vegetables.

No matter how many different ways you dress it up, that’s the advice, has always been the advice and we’ve known it ever since we were children and our mothers nagged us to eat our greens.

It’s easy to get bogged down with discussions about how many portions we should be eating a day and what actually constitutes a portion and this can be distracting, overwhelming even, and stop us from achieving this very simple goal.

We all know too that water, fruit and fibre are important but then opinion begins to divide over carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

Once we’ve worked out what’s good for us comes the tricky task of sourcing it because a lot of the food we see in the supermarkets is packed with all the stuff we are trying to eat less of, like sugar and salt.

So what’s the answer? Make friends with the kitchen and start cooking for ourselves, that’s what.

Making meals from scratch

Making meals from scratch means having a greater degree of control over what we’re eating while avoiding processed foods and all their health-sabotaging ingredients.

But cooking at home is also time-consuming and frustrating when we’re not organised and fully kitted out.

Exercise becomes a lot more fun when you have all the right gear and the same goes for cooking and dining.

Tableware from a selection at Next.

For example, fruit is more appealing when it’s beautifully arranged in a bowl and vegetable crudites are more interesting when set out on a pretty platter.

Home cooking becomes a joy with gorgeous, functional cookware and tableware, setting us up for a lifetime of deliciously healthy eating.

Once we’ve mastered cooking for ourselves the next step is growing food for ourselves, from a pot of herbs on the window ledge to a greenhouse full of nutritious, organic goodies. There, don’t you feel healthier already?

Motivate yourself with our top picks:

Emma Bridgewater Vegetable Garden Lemons Bowl, £20, Daisy Park.
Mediterranean denim apron, £12, Habitat.
Swan Retro Mechanical Kitchen Scale, £37.99, Very.
Citrus Lemon Tree, £24.99, Dobbies Garden Centres.
Vegetable Dip Set, £14, Next.
Grow Your Own Veg kit, £10, National Trust.
Optimist Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish, £32.00, Habitat.
Mango Wood Salad Set, £38, Next.
Strawberry Plate, £6.50, Next.

