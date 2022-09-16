Aberdeen duo empowering women in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen duo empowering women in business

By Jamie Wilde
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Lauren Livingstone (left) and Anna Gill are bringing women together through their networking organisation, GALS in Scotland.
Lauren Livingstone (left) and Anna Gill are bringing women together through their networking organisation, GALS in Scotland.

An Aberdeen networking community is bringing together women in business through its range of workshops and events.

GALS in Scotland is run by Anna Gill and Lauren Livingstone.

The duo are both prolific bloggers on social media, with a combined reach of more than 25,000 followers.

Anna also runs her own digital marketing company and she says that meeting Lauren last year sparked the idea for the pair to join forces with GALS in Scotland.

GALS in Scotland held its first event in October last year.

“It was around the time I started my new business that I met Lauren,” says Anna.

“We both quickly realised what a support we were to each other in a very lonely industry when you’re working for yourself a lot of the time.

“We love going for coffee and having chats as friends, but to be able to add a work element together was how GALS came about.”

Rapidly growing community

The pair hosted their first event in October last year with 14 women signed up to attend.

Their last event welcomed over 100 women, showcasing the significant level of growth that GALS in Scotland has witnessed.

For Lauren, bringing women together was the core reason for creating GALS in Scotland.

Anna and Lauren are fostering new relationships for women in business with GALS in Scotland.

“I think sometimes there’s this unspoken thing about women in business being competitive with each other,” Lauren explains.

“But with Anna and I, we’re in the same field work-wise, we both have blogs, but by working together and supporting each other, we are more successful.

“That’s the main thing we hope to achieve with GALS: to build a community where other women in business can support each other, like we both have.”

Events for everyone

From guest speakers to workshops on finance and social media strategy, each GALS in Scotland event has covered an array of themes to date.

Anna and Lauren’s latest event takes place today at The Coffee House on Aberdeen’s Gaelic Lane with an afternoon tea offering for attendants alongside local businesses holding stalls.

Lauren and Anna host their latest GALS in Scotland event today in Aberdeen.

Keeping a relaxed feel to events is imperative for the pair.

“People don’t feel like they have to sell their business straight away,” says Lauren.

“Connections are at the core of GALS and it’s all about bringing people together.

“Anna and I are new to hosting events and we’re learning with everyone as well.

“We always say that these aren’t our events, they’re for everyone.”

‘We saw a need for this in Aberdeen’

Looking ahead, growing the GALS in Scotland community across the country is something that Anna and Lauren would like to achieve.

For now, they’re delighted to see their original vision come to life.

“Everyone wants to be a part of the community… It’s been amazing,” – Anna Gill.

“We saw a need for this in Aberdeen,” says Anna.

“People who have come to our events have now met up outside of them and created new business relationships.

“Everyone wants to be a part of the community… It’s been amazing.”

Visit their Instagram for more information.

