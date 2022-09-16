Aberdeen duo empowering women in business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen networking community is bringing together women in business through its range of workshops and events.

GALS in Scotland is run by Anna Gill and Lauren Livingstone.

The duo are both prolific bloggers on social media, with a combined reach of more than 25,000 followers.

Anna also runs her own digital marketing company and she says that meeting Lauren last year sparked the idea for the pair to join forces with GALS in Scotland.

“It was around the time I started my new business that I met Lauren,” says Anna.

“We both quickly realised what a support we were to each other in a very lonely industry when you’re working for yourself a lot of the time.

“We love going for coffee and having chats as friends, but to be able to add a work element together was how GALS came about.”

Rapidly growing community

The pair hosted their first event in October last year with 14 women signed up to attend.

Their last event welcomed over 100 women, showcasing the significant level of growth that GALS in Scotland has witnessed.

For Lauren, bringing women together was the core reason for creating GALS in Scotland.

“I think sometimes there’s this unspoken thing about women in business being competitive with each other,” Lauren explains.

“But with Anna and I, we’re in the same field work-wise, we both have blogs, but by working together and supporting each other, we are more successful.

“That’s the main thing we hope to achieve with GALS: to build a community where other women in business can support each other, like we both have.”

Events for everyone

From guest speakers to workshops on finance and social media strategy, each GALS in Scotland event has covered an array of themes to date.

Anna and Lauren’s latest event takes place today at The Coffee House on Aberdeen’s Gaelic Lane with an afternoon tea offering for attendants alongside local businesses holding stalls.

Keeping a relaxed feel to events is imperative for the pair.

“People don’t feel like they have to sell their business straight away,” says Lauren.

“Connections are at the core of GALS and it’s all about bringing people together.

“Anna and I are new to hosting events and we’re learning with everyone as well.

“We always say that these aren’t our events, they’re for everyone.”

‘We saw a need for this in Aberdeen’

Looking ahead, growing the GALS in Scotland community across the country is something that Anna and Lauren would like to achieve.

For now, they’re delighted to see their original vision come to life.

“We saw a need for this in Aberdeen,” says Anna.

“People who have come to our events have now met up outside of them and created new business relationships.

“Everyone wants to be a part of the community… It’s been amazing.”

Visit their Instagram for more information.