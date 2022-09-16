Kane Hester urges Elgin City to go on run – but is on red alert over Stenhousemuir clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kane Hester urges Elgin City to go on run – but is on red alert over Stenhousemuir clash

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Kane Hester, second from right, is gunning for the win at Stenhousemuir this weekend.
Kane Hester, second from right, is gunning for the win at Stenhousemuir this weekend.

Red-hot forward Kane Hester reckons Elgin City must turn the heat on their League 2 rivals by showing they can build up a winning run.

Hester’s goal in the impressive 2-0 home victory against Bonnyrigg Rose recently took his tally to seven goals in just 12 outings so far.

The 27-year-old, who last month signed a two-year contract at the Borough Briggs club, is urging his team-mates to deliver another big performance by winning at Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

All games were off last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Elgin City forward Kane Hester.

And Elgin will be keen to deliver a second swift victory over Stenny, having defeated them 3-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy in August, which was a tie Hester opened the scoring in.

Elgin’s victory over Bonnyrigg – their first league triumph of the campaign – saw them push up to sixth position, just three points shy of their weekend hosts.

While the Moray team will be lifted by that result, they face a Warriors outfit which has posted back-to-back wins over Forfar Athletic and Stranraer.

Taking strong cup form into League 2

Speaking about the importance of earning their first league win to add to SPFL Trust Trophy success against Dundee United colts and Stenny, Hester said: “It was massive for us. In League 2, it is all about momentum.

“As soon as you get that first league win, you really need to kick on from there and that’s hopefully what we will do.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price handed Kane Hester a two-year deal extension last month, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2024.

“The performances have certainly been there this season and we’ve taken the lead in nearly all our league games.

“We were conceding some silly goals and maybe not seeing out games and that was costing us. We’d been getting results in the cup and we’ve now got the win in the league and it is now a case of us carrying that on in League 2.

“In this league, if you can get two or three wins in a row then you can shoot right up the table. Hopefully, we can get that second win and take it from there.”

Hester expects Stenny to improve

While Hester is confident of getting a result this weekend, he also expects their opponents to raise the levels after losing out last time.

He said: “We obviously played well to beat Stenhousemuir in the cup, but if anything that will make them more hyped up for Saturday.

“They know how we play and they know they will have to up their game after we showed how well we can do against them.

“We need to put in the same level of performance. I’d expect a better performance from Stenhousemuir.”

Hitting net is main goal for Hester

With Hester just three goals away from double figures, he’s thrilled to have hit the ground running once more this term.

Since signing for Elgin in January 2019, he’s found the net 62 times and is showing no signs of stopping.

He added: “I’m delighted with the start on a personal level. At the start of every season, all I’m ever looking to do is play well and score goal, like any striker would be looking to do.”

After the weekend, Elgin will switch their focus back to the SPFL Trust Trophy, with a third-round trip to League 1 side Peterhead next Saturday.

