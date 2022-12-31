Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o’ Dee aside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o’ Dee aside

By Callum Law
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Brechin players celebrate Botti Biabi's goal against Banks o' Dee
Brechin players celebrate Botti Biabi's goal against Banks o' Dee

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk hailed their superb first half display which blew away Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

The Hedgemen triumphed 4-1 and netted all their goals in the first half hour.

Victory takes Brechin four points clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

After a 4-4 draw with Dee at Glebe Park before Christmas Kirk was thrilled with this victory.

He said: “First half we were excellent, we were on the front foot and played some decent stuff.

“We looked like we were back to ourselves again so I’m delighted with that.

“We’re just taking each game as it comes, we were really disappointed with the first half last Friday.

“Second half was more like us and defending was something we really wanted to focus on because the goals we gave away last week were very poor.

“We knew we could cause problems with the ball, we’re pleased with the performance and we’ll build for the next game.”

Damage is done early

After a bright start Brechin took the lead on 12 minutes with Marc Scott’s low cross from the right tapped home at the back post by Michael Cruickshank.

Then they hit Dee with three goals in five minutes, the first coming in the 25th minute.

From a home corner Brechin broke upfield with Kieran Inglis releasing Botti Biabi on the left side of the area and he blasted a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Andy Shearer.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 when Dee were caught trying to play out from the back and Biabi teed up Fraser MacLeod to find the bottom left corner.

On the half hour mark the fourth arrived. Referee Filippo Mazzoni awarded a penalty against Darryn Kelly for high feet in a challenge with Scott and Grady McGrath found the top left corner from 12 yards.

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer is beaten by a penalty from Grady McGrath of Brechin

Things were more subdued in the second period, although sub Ewan Loudon rattled the crossbar for the visitors with a strike from 14 yards on 77 minutes.

Deep into injury time Loudon was given a straight red card following a sliding challenge on Matthew Wallace and then Dee netted a consolation with Rob Armstrong finishing from 12 yards.

On the red card Kirk added: “It’s difficult for officials, but you’ve got the linesman there and I just thought the referee was very quick to run across and pull the red card out.

“The tackle was no worse than anything else that went on in the game so I don’t think it was a red card.”

Banks o’ Dee assistant manager Roy McBain said: “The damage was all done in the first half an hour. Second half it was playing for pride really and trying to show a bit of character which we did so credit to the boys for that.

“But in the first half we gave poor goals. We know they’re a very good side and we expected them to take the game to us.

“There was nothing unexpected about, but the nature of it was disappointing.”

