My Week in 5 Pictures: Behind the magic with Garry Seagraves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Garry Seagraves has been involved in magic from an early age, and over the years has obtained a vast knowledge of the art both in theory and practice.

An all-round performer, Garry covers various events including stage cabaret shows and big box stage illusions.

He is also a member of the Magic Circle and the president of Aberdeen Magical Society, a position he’s held since August 2014.

A daily walk with Meeko. I think it’s more for my benefit than his.

Out on my Vespa scooter. Departing Duthie Park on an organised Scooter RideOut around Aberdeenshire.

Me playing the ancient game of search for the ball – or as others call it golf – at Hazlehead on a freakishly warm day.

It’s showtime! Me backstage the very second before the curtain rises. Take a deep breath and smile…

Wining and Dining with JJ, my most favourite person in the whole wide world.