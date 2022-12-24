Christmas memories: Take a trip down memory lane with festive recollections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Christmas memories: Take a trip down memory lane with festive recollections

By Ellie House
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
We take a look back at how Christmas used to be in the north-east.
We take a look back at how Christmas used to be in the north-east.

The clamour of Christmas seems to increase with each passing year, from lavish presents to boasting on social media.

With trees going up as early as November, it’s no wonder that festive burnout has become very real, and yet silly season continues to leave us in a heap of tinsel and tangled fairy lights.

But as the cost of living continues to rise and food banks come under increasing pressure, it is a pertinent reminder that Christmas was once very different.

It did not become a public holiday in Scotland until 1958, after “yule vacations” had previously been declared illegal in 1640.

Anyone caught celebrating Christmas risked imprisonment and although the ban was lifted in 1712,  having a Christmas tree in your house in some parts of Scotland was considered unthinkable – even as late as the 1940s.

As parents worry whether Santa will bring enough gifts this Christmas Eve, and question a complicated stuffing recipe, we’ve taken a look back at an altogether simpler time.

A former nurse now living in Midmar, and residents of Cowdray Club which is a residential care home in Aberdeen, have shared some very special memories.

Maureen Robertson, Gillian Sangster and George Simpson shared their memories of Christmas. Picture taken by Chris Sumner.

From home-made decorations to wearing your best frock, it is a privilege to share this snapshot of December 25, as it once was.

From all of us here at Your Life, we wish you a very happy Christmas.

Dr Sylvia Hoskins: ‘This was a special time of the year demanding reverence and awe’

Dr Sylvia Hoskins has spent much of this festive season helping those in need as she does every year, through volunteering at a foodbank run by the church.

A retired lecturer in nursing, Sylvia, who was born in 1947, can remember a very happy childhood.

Dr Sylvia Hoskins has shared her special Christmas memories from across the decades. Picture supplied by Dr Sylvia Hoskins.

The presents she received could even be considered influential, after she was given a nurse’s uniform at seven years old and went on to work in the profession.

Although the celebrations may have changed somewhat, she still loves this time of year.

Sylvia Hoskins can recall traditions such as coal in a stocking. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

“The year was 1954 and I had waited excitedly for Christmas Eve, hoping beyond all hope that Santa had read my letter which I posted up the ‘lum’ of the coal fire, and that my wishes would be granted.

“As my little sister Carole and I ran around in our pyjamas, the house was filled with the wonderful smells of Mum’s baking and Dad was busy showing us how to roast chestnuts on a coal fire, the one and only time of the year when this happened.

Roasted chestnuts is a tradition which remains today. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

“In anticipation, my sister and I hung up our stocking over the fireplace for if that year was anything like past years it would be filled with all sorts of interesting goodies; but it was the main present that brought the most excitement and this year I had asked Santa to bring something extra special.

“In my imaginary world, my precious little rag doll Peggy was very sick and this was an emergency; I desperately needed a nurse’s uniform so that I could take care of her properly.

“I could not wait to go to bed, for the sooner I slept, the quicker morning would come and even the intoxicating aroma of Mum’s baking of gingerbread biscuits and Christmas cake could not tempt me to stay up too late.

“Hurriedly we prepared the cup of milk and biscuit for Santa, and one massive carrot for Rudolph the red nose reindeer.

“The morning arrived, the bedroom was cold (no central heating in those days) and icicles hung on the windows outside, but we ran downstairs in excitement to find the coal fire roaring and the smell of turkey and roast potatoes cooking in the kitchen.

“Mum had been up early to make sure my Dad had some breakfast before he set off on his bicycle in the snow and ice, down the Howes of Bucksburn from Northfield to Stoneywood Paper Mill for his 6am-2pm shift, for in those days in Scotland, most of the men worked on Christmas Day.

“To my absolute delight, there it was, in all its splendour, my nurse’s uniform and I could not contain my excitement and joy as I hurriedly rushed to put it on.

“I was so proud of wearing that nurse’s uniform.

“As for the contents of the Christmas stocking – oh my gosh, chocolates, an absolute treat, homemade knitted scarf, mittens, socks, a wonderful book, and best of all an apple, a tangerine, some nuts just for me and a threepenny piece.

Ragdolls were a popular toy when Dr Sylvia Hoskins was growing up. Picture supplied by Shutterstock.

“I showed everything to my Mum who in hindsight probably had very little sleep, and my little sister who was very impressed with my nurse’s uniform and showed me the utmost respect as she reached out to pick up her new little doll and cot (made by my Dad) so that I could check out to see if her health was OK!

“We had the most wonderful time and when we exhausted our excitement inside our house, we ran outside in the snow to meet the other local children to show each other what Santa had brought us.

“That nurse’s uniform definitely had an impact on me for I would go on to to train as a nurse.

“Christmas Day was always a special time of the year at the hospital in most places, for it was the tradition for the doctors, including the surgeons and medical specialists, to serve the patients’ lunch and also to serve the nursing staff’s lunch once the patients were settled.

“The hospital was always decorated with Christmas cheer and no matter how tired we nurses were, we would stay on extra hours (without pay) to ensure that our patients had the best time ever.

“After I was married and pre-children, I would often leave the hospital late on Christmas Day to find my dear husband waiting patiently for me in the car ready to drive me home, and by the time I reached home, I was fast asleep.

“As the children arrived, we always had many friends, family and children in our house at Christmas.

“On Christmas Eve we would pile in the car and go to Midnight Mass and experience absolute peace and quiet at a time when everyone seemed to be rushing around in some stressed state.

The religious element to Christmas remains hugely important to Dr Sylvia Hoskins today.

“As life goes on and old age creeps into the equation, for me Christmas time is as special as it has always been.

“Life is quieter, different, but the needs of our world are still there.

“Apart from the joy of spending time with my family in their houses, for me, the most important thing about Christmas is participating in the celebration of Mass.

“It is a time of quiet reflection, inspirational music, food for the soul, peace for the body and mind and a time to give thanks for the life I have lived and the joy of days yet to come.”

George Simpson: ‘You made your own fun’

At 85 years old, George has fond memories of Christmas spent with his wife, Margaret, and the couple’s two sons on Leggart Terrace in Aberdeen.

The retired plumbing inspector now stays at The Cowdray Club, and reminisced on an altogether quieter Christmas.

“I think my memories come through partly what my parents told me about Christmas, alongside what I can recall.

“When I was growing up, I thought Christmas was OK.

“But looking back, it was a rather basic affair.

“My mother was a housewife and my father was a farm servant.

“I was one of five children, and my father had been called up in the war.

“He served for five years and eventually worked at Stoneywood Paper Mill when he came home.

George’s father worked at Stoneywood mill, having served in the war.

“He was there for the rest of his working life.

“When it came to presents, it was nothing like today where children say what they want.

“From what I remember, you were given something you needed.

“Usually something for school, and there would be a lump of coal in your stocking.

“There was very little else, so us children had to make our own fun.

“Christmas dinner wasn’t a lavish affair.

“I think we had chicken, or what we called a hen.

“That was life in the countryside, someone would have killed a hen for the table.

“I grew up in Summerhill, that was considered the countryside back then.

George Simpson had little when it came to Christmastime, and made his own fun with his siblings. Picture taken by Chris Sumner.

“It was just fields and a few houses, now it’s all flats and shops.

“There was no Christmas tree that I can recall.

“We went on to have our own family, two sons and now I’m a grandfather as well.

“I have grandchildren abroad and nearer to home, at Cluny in Aberdeenshire.

“They certainly got a bit more than I ever got; I can still remember the look of excitement on my boys’ faces when they got something special.

“I wouldn’t say we spoilt them, and they really appreciated what they got.

“At my age, Christmas comes and goes.

“I’ve got four grandchildren now and they’ve certainly been indulged.

“When I look back, we never made a big scene of Christmas.

“But Hogmanay, that was different.

“We always had a party in our house.”

Maureen Robertson: ‘My father worked really hard’

For retired secretary Maureen Robertson, she believes that much like today, Christmas was dictated by what you could afford.

Maureen, who is 87,  grew up in Aberdeen and now lives at The Cowdray Club where she has been involved in making paper chains reminiscent of traditional decorations.

She has very happy memories from her childhood and Christmas remains about family.

“We used to go to grandma’s house or whoever was willing to take on the Christmas lunch.

“As the family grew, where we spent Christmas was dictated by which house was big enough.

Maureen has very fond memories of Christmas from her childhood.

“We always had turkey and all the trimmings, I was an only child and I loved Christmas.

“My mother was a housewife, that was how things were.

“And my father ran a gents outfitters business on Bridge Street in Aberdeen, it was quite well known.

“He worked really hard and had taken the business over from his own father.

“As a family, we kept the shop running for as long as we could.

“I always remember Christmas as a really exciting time, how you celebrated it depended on your income.

“I always wore my best dress and I had ribbons in my hair that were tied into bows.

“There was a stocking to open come Christmas morning, and one year I think I got a bike.

“By the time I had my own children, two daughters, they always got what they wanted more or less.

“They never went without.

“We didn’t go over the top though, not like today which seems to be such nonsense.

“I never liked to spoil my girlies completely.”

Gillian Sangster: ‘We used to sing Christmas songs together’

At 80 years old, Gillian Sangster can still remember Christmas spent with her family.

She grew up on the outskirts of Glasgow before coming to Aberdeen where she stayed on Menzies Road in later years.

Gillian is now a resident at The Cowdray Club, and has wowed staff with her ability to recall so many details of her life.

Festivities of several decades ago are no exception.

Gillian Sangster can recall a dolls pram that she received as a present one year. Picture taken by Chris Sumner.

“I used to hang up my stocking on Christmas Eve, it always went on the end of my bed.

“I’d wake up in the morning and it would be full of gifts, it was so exciting.

“I had two dolls, and I called them Jennifer and Patricia.

“I think one year I got a pram to push them around in, and I was so pleased with that.

“Christmas dinner was turkey, and we had a Christmas pudding as well.

“There was me, my two sisters and my brother.

“It was my mother who did all the cooking, I helped her but maybe not very much.

“When we moved to Aberdeen, my father was the manager at Watt and Grant.

<br />The Watt and Grant shop frontage, taken in 1981. Gillian’s father served as manager there.

“As I grew up, I got a job just around the corner as a book keeper at A & R Milne.

“I can’t remember us ever going to church around Christmas time.

“We weren’t really into that sort of thing, but I still got very excited.

“I used to help decorate the tree, and we always sang Christmas songs together.

“I think Rudolph the red nose reindeer was one of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’
The low emission zone in Aberdeen will improve air quality - but at what cost? Image: DC Thomson
Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives
3
Some sick people are resorting to do-it-yourself medical treatment because they cannot get a face-to-face appointment with a family doctor, according to a new survey (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Patients ‘resorting to DIY medicine’ due to lack of GP appointments

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented