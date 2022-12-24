Profile: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance paramedics are really up for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profile: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance paramedics are really up for Christmas

By Neil Drysdale
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Paramedics Chriss Doyle and Suzi York get ready to celebrate Christmas. Image: SCAA.
Paramedics Chriss Doyle and Suzi York get ready to celebrate Christmas. Image: SCAA.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance staff have been involved in myriad mercy missions this year, flying to the rescue wherever their skills are required.

So they can be forgiven the opportunity to think about festive matters for a few hours and, away from the often vital services they provide to patients, ruminate on less pressing questions such as: Brussels sprouts, love them or loathe them?

Paramedics Chriss Doyle and Suzi York are among the SCAA crew at Helimed 79 in Aberdeen who are looking forward to the Yuletide celebrations. And we caught up with them to discover how they will be spending their time on December 25.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance Helimed 79 in Aberdeen. Picture by Graeme Hart, Perthshire Picture Agency.

Suzi loves this time of year, with family arriving from as far afield as the United States, and she has at least two personal reasons for waking up with a warm glow tomorrow.

She said: “My little ones are aged four and one so it’s a special time of year for them. It’s great to relive the magic of Christmas through kiddies’ eyes.

“Sprouts? I absolutely love them. I eat them all year round.”

Paramedic Suzi York with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.

Her colleague Chriss doesn’t share that affinity for the controversial vegetables, but he is also relishing the chance to meet up with loved ones for a few hours, even if he will not be switching on the radio to listen to Slade, Mud or Mariah Carey.

He said: “I love the whole Christmas atmosphere. But by the time it gets to Christmas Day, I’m driven insane by the same old tunes blaring out everywhere.

“One of my favourite things is a yule log – the chocolate kind. Our base engineer Will introduced me to them and they’re addictive. The crew’s Secret Santa is also fun.

“Last year, I got a plastic sledge which my 11-year-old and I had great fun with throughout the winter.

“Sprouts? Can’t stand them.”

Watch as Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance thanks public for their support in Christmas video

Pilot Captain John Stupart was on duty last year – SCAA operates 365 days a year – and made a Christmas curry for the crew while others turned their hands to starter and pud.

As he remarked, there’s nothing worse than a sandwich on Christmas Day if you’re working, so they always organise something that can be reheated if they get called out.

Let’s hope – for everybody’s sake – they can enjoy a festive meal at home.

