Profile: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance paramedics are really up for Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance staff have been involved in myriad mercy missions this year, flying to the rescue wherever their skills are required.

So they can be forgiven the opportunity to think about festive matters for a few hours and, away from the often vital services they provide to patients, ruminate on less pressing questions such as: Brussels sprouts, love them or loathe them?

Paramedics Chriss Doyle and Suzi York are among the SCAA crew at Helimed 79 in Aberdeen who are looking forward to the Yuletide celebrations. And we caught up with them to discover how they will be spending their time on December 25.

Suzi loves this time of year, with family arriving from as far afield as the United States, and she has at least two personal reasons for waking up with a warm glow tomorrow.

She said: “My little ones are aged four and one so it’s a special time of year for them. It’s great to relive the magic of Christmas through kiddies’ eyes.

“Sprouts? I absolutely love them. I eat them all year round.”

Her colleague Chriss doesn’t share that affinity for the controversial vegetables, but he is also relishing the chance to meet up with loved ones for a few hours, even if he will not be switching on the radio to listen to Slade, Mud or Mariah Carey.

He said: “I love the whole Christmas atmosphere. But by the time it gets to Christmas Day, I’m driven insane by the same old tunes blaring out everywhere.

“One of my favourite things is a yule log – the chocolate kind. Our base engineer Will introduced me to them and they’re addictive. The crew’s Secret Santa is also fun.

“Last year, I got a plastic sledge which my 11-year-old and I had great fun with throughout the winter.

“Sprouts? Can’t stand them.”

Pilot Captain John Stupart was on duty last year – SCAA operates 365 days a year – and made a Christmas curry for the crew while others turned their hands to starter and pud.

As he remarked, there’s nothing worse than a sandwich on Christmas Day if you’re working, so they always organise something that can be reheated if they get called out.

Let’s hope – for everybody’s sake – they can enjoy a festive meal at home.