My Week in Five Pictures: Behind the booth with Original 106 DJ Claire Stevenson

Claire Stevenson is a radio presenter and co-host of Claire and Craig’s big breakfast show on Original 106 FM with Craig Lumsden.

Originally from Bangor in Northern Ireland, Claire has done a variety of work around Aberdeen and the north-east for many years including hosting the Pride of Aberdeen Awards, Aberdeen Champion Awards and Charlie House charity events.

She is also the matchday host at Pittodrie for Aberdeen Football Club as well as a voiceover artist and an avid Keith FC fan.

The week started on a high note with a gig at the Hydro in Glasgow. Live music is one of my favourite things and finally getting to see The Cure play live was brilliant. An amazing set of just under three hours was the highlight of a trip to Glasgow!

Back to work at Original 106 – flying solo on the breakfast show as my co-host Craig is off on holiday. Playing some great tunes and keeping listeners entertained and up to date with local travel.

Trying to find some downtime before the Christmas rush is a struggle but managed to tidy up my flat – tidy house tidy mind! And planned ahead with some packing for my upcoming trip home to Belfast and updated the World Cup sticker album!

Spending time with family and friends is really important to me so managed a well overdue catch up with Aunty Margaret.

Time to head down to Dundee, a trip I do regularly as my partner David lives there. I love the journey as it gives me a chance to listen to some music or check out a new podcast – as well as some spectacular coastal views on the way.