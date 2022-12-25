My Week in Five Pictures – Ruth Thomas talks pizza and champagne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruth Thomas is a mum of two based in Milltimber.

She is a decommissioning service team lead in her day job, as well as being the owner of popular north-east pizza business Firemill Pizza.

Starting with the day job – a new day job at that. Decommissioning subsurface work waits for no woman!

Our first cold snap of the winter so far. But a chance to get out and about with the kids and explore the frosty delights of Deeside.

These amazing pebbles were snapped alongside the Dee, just down from Milltimber. The kids and I love to explore the local area.

The Christmas decorations have been put up accompanied by loud Christmas classics, and after much cajoling from my children. The house is feeling very festive.

Plenty of opportunities for celebrating with friends, family and colleagues at the moment. With two work dos this week alone!

As a keen salsa dancer, I always look forward to strutting my stuff and encouraging reluctant people on to the dance floor.

It’s always nice to advertise my business, Firemill Pizza.

My conventional work week always culminates in pizza!

It’s still a huge part of my life and we still seem to be very popular among the residents of Deeside.