12 of the best cafes across the north and north-east

Sometimes a small caffeine hit from your local is just the pick-me-up you need, and these 12 cafes are simply far too brew-tiful to pass by.

Willow & Birch Coffee Co, Millbuies Country Park, Elgin

While exploring the natural beauties of Millbuies Country Park, you might find yourself stumbling upon this vintage jewel.

Willow & Birch Coffee Co has received an “overwhelming response” since pulling up to the Moray park in April 2022.

The local business has developed its own coffee roast made with “love and care” – which has been a “huge hit” with customers.

Books and Beans, Aberdeen

This city centre’s secondhand bookshop goes beyond every bookworm’s imagination and fulfils their wildest dreams.

The cafe-bookshop hybrid business on Belmont Street is home to 10,000 books, while showcasing the work of various artists.

Books and Beans offers a relaxed environment to enjoy one of its delicious coffees as readers find time to immerse themselves within their favourite tales.

Crafts & Things, Glencoe

Hidden in the Highlands, the family-run Crafts & Things caters to customers near and far.

The treasure trove celebrates Scottish creativity with a selection of affordable crafts and an elegant menu to browse.

Crafts & Things is a prime spot for a light, homemade lunch for those looking to get some gift shopping under way.

Finzean Estate Farm Shop and Tea Room, Banchory

Popular with cyclists and hikers, Finzean’s farm shop is memorable for its woodland scenery, friendly service and tasty bacon rolls.

There’s something for everyone to dig into. Finzean delivers the “absolute best of Aberdeenshire produce” and were once finalists in the Taste of Scotland competition.

By the River Cafe, Inverness

By the River Cafe originated as a space for friends and family of Highland Hospice patients to take a lunch break before it was extended to the public.

The business is run by a dedicated team of volunteers, who welcome guests with open arms for a well-earned pitstop.

Seating areas are found both inside and outside, providing an idyllic backdrop which overlooks the River Ness.

Social Bite, Aberdeen

Shortly after launching in Edinburgh in 2012, Social Bite began a charity campaign to tackle homelessness.

From then on, the cafe opened several outlets across the country, including on Union Street.

Proceeds are donated towards the city’s homeless by Social Bite with thousands of food packs distributed each year.

Nooks and Crannies, Fraserburgh

Nooks and Crannies may be small in size but it’s certainly the heart of the town.

Fraserburgh’s multi-award winning tea room is popular among customers for its high quality home bakes and exceptional service.

And if you want a memento to take home, Nooks and Crannies has a Baking Book for customers to try their hand at recreating the cafe’s homemade jams, chutneys and toffee.

The Wildcat, Fort William

This 100% vegan eatery located on Fort William’s High Street doubles up with a small wholefood section, where you can ‘weigh your own’ items.

The Wildcat has an expansive menu consisting of vegan and organic dishes such as tofu scramble, mixed beans with vegan cheese and toast, and tofu burritos.

Why not wash down the delicacies with The Wildcat’s speciality coffee or loose leaf tea afterwards?

The Birdhouse Cafe, Banchory

The Banchory-based cafe prides itself as being the only coffee shop in the town to roast its own product.

It is an absolute must-visit for anyone travelling through Banchory looking for a place to stop by.

As well as its fantastic family atmosphere, the Birdhouse Cafe breakfasts alone are enough to make the trip out to Deeside.

Second Home Studio and Cafe, Aberdeen

It’d be near impossible to miss the bright pink door on Huntly Street.

And behind it lies a uniquely spectacular art studio and cafe space with a focus on making more art accessible to the community.

The not-for-profit organisation serves a great selection of dishes. This includes the freshly prepared Tabbouleh, and often host workshops to inspire creativity.

The Harbour Lights, Lossiemouth

The bustling Lossiemouth café and restaurant looks out over the Marina, showcasing the sights of the harbour.

Its menu, comprising fresh produce and seafood, changes quarterly and is complemented by a varied choice of wines and locally produced beers.

Red Robin Records, Aberdeen

Dad-of-two Nick Duthie’s dream to run his own cafe became a reality in 2019.

Take the edge off with a visit to this vinyl cafe on the cobbles of Correction Wynd. Unwind to the sound of song and browse a collection of vinyl records on sale.

As a self-proclaimed “coffee snob” and music lover, Nick welcomes all to enjoy “the winning combination of great tunes, good coffee and homemade banana bread”.