There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie

By Rosemary Lowne
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.

Striking sunsets over the rolling countryside can be soaked up from this stylish new build home located near Haddo House and Country Park.

Built from scratch by retired couple Barbara and Alan Low, Milton View is the epitome of modern living with four sumptuous bedrooms, a sunroom, luxury kitchen/diner, three bathrooms, an attractive lounge, utility room, double garage, cloakroom and extensive gardens.

It was the picturesque views which first caught Barbara and Alan’s attention.

Barbara and Alan Low stand next to one another leaning on the island in Milton View's kitchen.
A new chapter awaits Alan and Barbara Low. Image: Barbara Low

“We were initially drawn to the site by the beautiful countryside views and setting which is so peaceful,” says Barbara.

“We built the unique and individually designed house from scratch, so we are the first and only occupants.”

Milton View will provide perfect bolthole

A labour of love, every inch of this wonderful home has been meticulously designed with family living in mind.

“Having built the house, we have landscaped the gardens, to include drystone dykes, trees and shrubbery and we have created a safe and secure rear garden environment suitable for children and pets,” says Barbara.

This wonderful home is in walk-in condition. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

But after three years in their amazing home, Barbara and Alan are ready to downsize, happy in the knowledge that their property will be the perfect bolthole for another family to enjoy.

“We will miss the peace, tranquillity, the natural daylight that floods the house, the views and the overall setting,” says Barbara.

Modern living with postcard perfect views

First impressions are excellent as the property has a harled stone and cedral wood effect frontage.

Inside, the property certainly has the wow factor as it opens up with a sunny entrance porch and magnificent reception hall.

At the heart of this charming home is the elegant lounge which has full-length picture windows with pretty views over the surrounding countryside.

Equally as impressive is the beautiful sunroom which is open plan to the kitchen/dining room.

Meal times are scenic in the fantastic dining area. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

Fitted with oak effect flooring, French doors out to the garden and full-length picture windows, the sunroom is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Over the past three years, Barbara says the property has been the perfect place to entertain.

“The entertaining space of the house has an excellent flow both indoors and outdoors,” says Barbara.

Entertaining is easy in this sleek and stylish open plan kitchen/diner. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

One of the stand-out features of this home is the sleek fitted kitchen.

From the stylish slate grey storage cabinets and an island unit to the electric induction hob and top quality appliances including an integrated microwave, wine cooler and dishwater, this space is the ideal place to prepare home-cooked family meals.

Good night’s sleep guaranteed after countryside walks

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room, cloakroom and the fourth double bedroom with en suite.

Upstairs is where the master bedroom is located with extensive built-in fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

Completing the upper floor are two further double bedrooms, an upper hallway with a walk-in storage cupboard and a family bathroom.

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this bright and spacious room. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

Outside, the property has extensive gardens, secured by stone walls and fencing, with two seating areas as well as an extensive drive and double garage with a remote-controlled electric roller door, power and light.

Asked what she has enjoyed most about living at Milton View, Barbara says it has to be the incredible countryside location.

“We enjoy endless quiet local walks around the country lanes from our own front door,” says Barbara.

Beautiful countryside views can be enjoyed from Milton View. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

“We also benefit from easy access to Haddo Country Park, which is a short drive from the property.

“We particularly enjoyed sitting out on our patio in the long summer evenings watching the sunset over the open countryside.”

Energy efficient and well insulated

Together with the idyllic setting, Barbara thinks that the home’s energy-efficient and modern features will appeal to potential buyers.

“We have enjoyed the fuel efficiency created by the high level of insulation throughout the house, and the ground floor layout has a nice flow lending itself to comfortable family living,” says Barbara.

The amazing views can be enjoyed from every angle of this charming home. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

“As well as this, the decoration is neutral and allows a blank canvas for any purchaser to add their own touch.

“The four large double bedrooms, two with en suites, provide ample space for a growing family and the house is ideally located a short distance of just over a mile from the B9170 public road giving quick access to Tarves and Oldmeldrum.”

Rural yet central location

Location-wise, the property is situated close to Barthol Chapel, a small community with a primary school while Meldrum Academy provides secondary education.

This property is a shining example of what can be achieved by building your own home from scratch. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

And although the property is rural, it is only a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen and close to Methlock, Tarves and Oldmeldrum.

“The house would suit a young or growing family looking for good sized accommodation, certainly when compared against other local developer style houses, and is certainly good value for money,” says Barbara.

Milton View, St. Katherines, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01358 720777.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…
Mocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails in inverness
The 7 places with the best non-alcoholic cocktails in Inverness
Prices for the final homes at Leathan Green start from £277,500 and the sales office is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm.
Leathan Green in Portlethen unveils final five homes for sale
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak filmed a clip for Instagram as he visited Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sunak says sorry for seatbelt slip-up on social media video
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, during a visit to Accrington Market Hall in Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sunak appears not to wear seatbelt as he films Instagram clip in car
The rate of flu admissions to hospitals in England has dropped sharply (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flu hospital admissions drop sharply in fresh sign infections have peaked
Billy Wood launched The Banff Deli only a few months ago, but now has delicious plans for takeaway afternoon tea. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback

Editor's Picks

Most Commented