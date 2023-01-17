There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striking sunsets over the rolling countryside can be soaked up from this stylish new build home located near Haddo House and Country Park.

Built from scratch by retired couple Barbara and Alan Low, Milton View is the epitome of modern living with four sumptuous bedrooms, a sunroom, luxury kitchen/diner, three bathrooms, an attractive lounge, utility room, double garage, cloakroom and extensive gardens.

It was the picturesque views which first caught Barbara and Alan’s attention.

“We were initially drawn to the site by the beautiful countryside views and setting which is so peaceful,” says Barbara.

“We built the unique and individually designed house from scratch, so we are the first and only occupants.”

Milton View will provide perfect bolthole

A labour of love, every inch of this wonderful home has been meticulously designed with family living in mind.

“Having built the house, we have landscaped the gardens, to include drystone dykes, trees and shrubbery and we have created a safe and secure rear garden environment suitable for children and pets,” says Barbara.

But after three years in their amazing home, Barbara and Alan are ready to downsize, happy in the knowledge that their property will be the perfect bolthole for another family to enjoy.

“We will miss the peace, tranquillity, the natural daylight that floods the house, the views and the overall setting,” says Barbara.

Modern living with postcard perfect views

First impressions are excellent as the property has a harled stone and cedral wood effect frontage.

Inside, the property certainly has the wow factor as it opens up with a sunny entrance porch and magnificent reception hall.

At the heart of this charming home is the elegant lounge which has full-length picture windows with pretty views over the surrounding countryside.

Equally as impressive is the beautiful sunroom which is open plan to the kitchen/dining room.

Fitted with oak effect flooring, French doors out to the garden and full-length picture windows, the sunroom is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Over the past three years, Barbara says the property has been the perfect place to entertain.

“The entertaining space of the house has an excellent flow both indoors and outdoors,” says Barbara.

One of the stand-out features of this home is the sleek fitted kitchen.

From the stylish slate grey storage cabinets and an island unit to the electric induction hob and top quality appliances including an integrated microwave, wine cooler and dishwater, this space is the ideal place to prepare home-cooked family meals.

Good night’s sleep guaranteed after countryside walks

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room, cloakroom and the fourth double bedroom with en suite.

Upstairs is where the master bedroom is located with extensive built-in fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

Completing the upper floor are two further double bedrooms, an upper hallway with a walk-in storage cupboard and a family bathroom.

Outside, the property has extensive gardens, secured by stone walls and fencing, with two seating areas as well as an extensive drive and double garage with a remote-controlled electric roller door, power and light.

Asked what she has enjoyed most about living at Milton View, Barbara says it has to be the incredible countryside location.

“We enjoy endless quiet local walks around the country lanes from our own front door,” says Barbara.

“We also benefit from easy access to Haddo Country Park, which is a short drive from the property.

“We particularly enjoyed sitting out on our patio in the long summer evenings watching the sunset over the open countryside.”

Energy efficient and well insulated

Together with the idyllic setting, Barbara thinks that the home’s energy-efficient and modern features will appeal to potential buyers.

“We have enjoyed the fuel efficiency created by the high level of insulation throughout the house, and the ground floor layout has a nice flow lending itself to comfortable family living,” says Barbara.

“As well as this, the decoration is neutral and allows a blank canvas for any purchaser to add their own touch.

“The four large double bedrooms, two with en suites, provide ample space for a growing family and the house is ideally located a short distance of just over a mile from the B9170 public road giving quick access to Tarves and Oldmeldrum.”

Rural yet central location

Location-wise, the property is situated close to Barthol Chapel, a small community with a primary school while Meldrum Academy provides secondary education.

And although the property is rural, it is only a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen and close to Methlock, Tarves and Oldmeldrum.

“The house would suit a young or growing family looking for good sized accommodation, certainly when compared against other local developer style houses, and is certainly good value for money,” says Barbara.

Milton View, St. Katherines, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01358 720777.