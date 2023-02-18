Caley Thistle’s Nathan Shaw flourishing after getting nod from boss Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan Shaw reckons he’s not looked back since being handed a chance to shine for Caley Thistle by manager Billy Dodds.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Championship home tussle with basement side Hamilton Accies, the 22-year-old is clearly enjoying his football.

He set up two goals in ICT’s stunning 3-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round win at Premiership Livingston last week to line up a last-eight shot at Kilmarnock next month.

After signing from National League North side AFC Fylde last summer, Shaw explained being given game-time by head coach Dodds was all he needed to flourish.

He said: “I took a little time to settle in then I got a run of games under my belt and my confidence grew.

“I chipped in with a few goals and assists and hopefully that will continue to the end of the season.

“Confidence comes with playing games and once the gaffer put trust in me and I got a run then the confidence came.”

Shaw always eager to create chances

Shaw, who has made 28 appearances for the Caley Jags in his debut term, says he loves taking players on, safe in the knowledge 14-goal hitman Billy Mckay, who netted twice against the Lions, is ready and waiting.

He said: “Every time I get the ball, I try to be positive and make things happen in the final third.

“With players such as Billy Mckay in the box, then hopefully we can create a lot of goals.

“Billy doesn’t need many chances to put it in the back of the net.

“He’s always scored goals and hopefully that can continue on Saturday.”

Accies showing strong recent form

Before going down 2-0 to Hearts in the Scottish Cup last Friday, Hamilton had gone six games unbeaten overall.

That included knocking Ross County out of the Scottish Cup and reaching the SPFL Trust Trophy final against Raith Rovers.

Accies, who have only lost one of their last six games against ICT, also host Caley Thistle in a rearranged match on Tuesday as they aim to cut into the three-point lead Arbroath hold over them at the foot of the table.

Shaw is well aware of the threat from Accies ahead of this weekend’s home encounter.

He added: “It’s going to be another tough game, as it always is against whoever you play in this division.

“Hamilton have picked up a good run of form and results, so it will be tough, but hopefully we can get three points.”

Hampden dream on ice… for now

And, while the Englishman can’t wait to try and knock out Killie on March 10 to reach a Hampden semi-final, he insists the attention is on trying to see off Accies at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “It was a massive result against Livingston, but also massive for us to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals against another Premiership team.

“We know what we’re capable of against Premiership opposition, so hopefully we can reach the semi-finals.

“It’s always in the back of your mind because it’s a chance to do really well in the cup.

“It would be a chance to do something really special and see if we can go as far as we can.

“However, our main focus is on this Saturday and trying to get three points against Hamilton.”