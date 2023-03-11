What we learned this week about….Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the north and Lineker’s political bust-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What we learned this week….

KATE Forbes didn’t take any prisoners when she savaged her SNP colleague Humza Yousaf during the first televised debate between the potential next First Ministers of Scotland.

The 32-year-old said: “You were a transport minister and the trains were never on time, when you were justice secretary, the police were stretched to breaking point and now, as health minister, we’ve got record-high waiting times”.

Her political opponents immediately bookmarked the words for future use.

TEMPERATURES fell as low as -16C at Altnaharra in the Highlands, making it the lowest UK March temperature since 2010 as the UK recorded its coldest March night since 2010 and heavy snow disrupted much of the country.

Schools were closed, flights were grounded and gritters ended up working overtime, but ski resorts in the north were delighted. Cairngorm Mountain, near Aviemore, reported having 35cm of powder snow in the space of 24 hours and the Lecht and Glenshee ski centres also reported excellent conditions under cold blue skies.

ANGRY Aberdeen residents joined forces in a bid to save Bucksburn swimming pool – one of the victims of recent controversial council cuts across the city.

A meeting was organised by local mum Kirsty Fraser last Tuesday, following the shock announcement and it attracted hundreds of local people.

The plug is set to be pulled on the venue on April 16, but more than 7,000 people have backed a petition to save it and campaigners are determined to keep making a splash.

Eurovision is just the ticket

IT might be a giant mountain of cheese, but it’s incredibly popular and tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May sold out in just 90 minutes.

Precious briefs for the grand final had been snapped up inside 36 minutes and demand was high for all the different sessions in the contest.

TV host Sam Quek was among those who missed out – which was a bit mortifying. After all, as Quek pointed out, she’s due to present the show on the BBC!

If it makes anyone feel better… I couldn’t get #Eurovision Grand Final tickets… …and I’m presenting the Opening Ceremony! #Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/2m53xPzyWk — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) March 7, 2023

ANOTHER BBC anchor, Gary Lineker, found himself in hot water after responding to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s plans to “Stop the Boats” and prevent anyone arriving, via an illegal route, from claiming asylum in the UK.

The policy provoked heated exchanges between the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs in the Commons.

Former England star, Lineker, argued the language to sell the plan was “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”. It’s now been announced that Lineker will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.”

Treasure unearthed

SCOTTISH folk rock band Peat and Diesel were announced as a headline act for the Tall Ships Festival which is coming to Shetland this summer.

The band’s unique style of music has gained a global audience after featuring on the soundtrack to Disney+ TV series Extraordinary. And the trio will headline the 5,000-capacity temporary arena at Holmsgarth Pier in Lerwick on Friday, July 28.

SCIENTISTS confirmed they had identified the oldest-known inscription referencing the Norse god Odin on part of a gold disc unearthed in western Denmark in 2020.

Lisbeth Imer, of the National Museum in Copenhagen, said the inscription represented the first solid evidence of Odin being worshipped as early as the fifth century – at least 150 years earlier than the previous oldest known reference, which was on a brooch found in southern Germany and dated to the second half of the sixth century.

Mystic Meg dies aged 80

ACTOR and angler Robson Green, record-breaking Olympian rower Dame Katherine Grainger and internationally experienced guide Al Peake were announced as ambassadors by the River Dee Trust which is fighting to protect endangered salmon.

Extreme Fishing presenter Mr Green said he was delighted by the recognition and added: “It’s the bonniest river, not only in Scotland, but in Britain if not Europe. But, like all rivers, it’s facing challenges. I’m delighted to do whatever I can to help.”

FAREWELL then to TV astrologer Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg, who became famous after appearing on the National Lottery.

She died in the early hours of Thursday morning, aged 80, after being admitted to hospital last month suffering from flu, but her legacy will live on.

As her agent Dave Shapland said: “She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question, they will say: “Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?”