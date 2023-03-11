What we learned this week about….Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the north and Lineker’s political bust-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What we learned this week about….Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the north and Lineker’s political bust-up

By Neil Drysdale
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown

What we learned this week….

KATE Forbes didn’t take any prisoners when she savaged her SNP colleague Humza Yousaf during the first televised debate between the potential next First Ministers of Scotland.

The 32-year-old said: “You were a transport minister and the trains were never on time, when you were justice secretary, the police were stretched to breaking point and now, as health minister, we’ve got record-high waiting times”.

Her political opponents immediately bookmarked the words for future use.

TEMPERATURES fell as low as -16C at Altnaharra in the Highlands, making it the lowest UK March temperature since 2010 as the UK recorded its coldest March night since 2010 and heavy snow disrupted much of the country.

Schools were closed, flights were grounded and gritters ended up working overtime, but ski resorts in the north were delighted. Cairngorm Mountain, near Aviemore, reported having 35cm of powder snow in the space of 24 hours and the Lecht and Glenshee ski centres also reported excellent conditions under cold blue skies.

Thousands of people have signed a petition to save Bucksburn swimming pool. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

ANGRY Aberdeen residents joined forces in a bid to save Bucksburn swimming pool – one of the victims of recent controversial council cuts across the city.

A meeting was organised by local mum Kirsty Fraser last Tuesday, following the shock announcement and it attracted hundreds of local people.

The plug is set to be pulled on the venue on April 16, but more than 7,000 people have backed a petition to save it and campaigners are determined to keep making a splash.

Eurovision is just the ticket

IT might be a giant mountain of cheese, but it’s incredibly popular and tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May sold out in just 90 minutes.

Precious briefs for the grand final had been snapped up inside 36 minutes and demand was high for all the different sessions in the contest.

TV host Sam Quek was among those who missed out – which was a bit mortifying. After all, as Quek pointed out, she’s due to present the show on the BBC!

ANOTHER BBC anchor, Gary Lineker, found himself in hot water after responding to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s plans to “Stop the Boats” and prevent anyone arriving, via an illegal route, from claiming asylum in the UK.

The policy provoked heated exchanges between the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs in the Commons.

Former England star, Lineker, argued the language to sell the plan was “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”. It’s now been announced that Lineker will “step back” from presenting Match of the Day until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.”

Western Isles band Peat and Diesel have become global sensations

Treasure unearthed

SCOTTISH folk rock band Peat and Diesel were announced as a headline act for the Tall Ships Festival which is coming to Shetland this summer.

The band’s unique style of music has gained a global audience after featuring on the soundtrack to Disney+ TV series Extraordinary. And the trio will headline the 5,000-capacity temporary arena at Holmsgarth Pier in Lerwick on Friday, July 28.

SCIENTISTS confirmed they had identified the oldest-known inscription referencing the Norse god Odin on part of a gold disc unearthed in western Denmark in 2020.

Lisbeth Imer, of the National Museum in Copenhagen, said the inscription represented the first solid evidence of Odin being worshipped as early as the fifth century – at least 150 years earlier than the previous oldest known reference, which was on a brooch found in southern Germany and dated to the second half of the sixth century.

Robson Green has described the River Dee as one of the “bonniest” in the UK. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mystic Meg dies aged 80

ACTOR and angler Robson Green, record-breaking Olympian rower Dame Katherine Grainger and internationally experienced guide Al Peake were announced as ambassadors by the River Dee Trust which is fighting to protect endangered salmon.

Extreme Fishing presenter Mr Green said he was delighted by the recognition and added: “It’s the bonniest river, not only in Scotland, but in Britain if not Europe. But, like all rivers, it’s facing challenges. I’m delighted to do whatever I can to help.”

FAREWELL then to TV astrologer Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg, who became famous after appearing on the National Lottery.

She died in the early hours of Thursday morning, aged 80, after being admitted to hospital last month suffering from flu, but her legacy will live on.

As her agent Dave Shapland said: “She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question, they will say: “Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?”

 

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented