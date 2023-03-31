Fed up with your home? Don’t move, improve! 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Fed up with your home? Don’t move, improve! 

Find out how you can turn your house into a dream home — without selling up.

Presented by Laings Directline
A photo of Jodie Ricketts with son Joshua in their new social space

Having lived in their home for four years, Jody and Jordan Ricketts and their son Joshua were beginning to out-grow it.

The lack of social space downstairs didn’t reflect the overall size of their house. So, instead of moving house, they undertook a knock-through project into their un-used garage. Making the most of the available space, they created a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area and now live in the style of home that they had always dreamed of.

Read on to discover how the designers at Laings Directline helped turn their home improvements ideas into a reality…

A photo of a new Laings Directline kitchen
Jodie and Jordan love their new social space

Tell us a bit about your old kitchen and any aspects that you liked/disliked about it. 

Our old kitchen was installed when the house was built around 11 years ago. It was very small, and we constantly felt like we were on top of one another when trying to prep and cook food. There was limited worktop space and a serious lack of storage which just added to the problem. Plus, the gas boiler was also located in the kitchen taking up even more room!

Tell us about the project to create your new open-plan kitchen.

The previous owners extended on top of the garage and utility room downstairs to create two further bedrooms and an en suite. Whilst it gave the additional rooms upstairs, I just always felt that the house was very top heavy, and the amount of space we had upstairs wasn’t reflected in the social spaces downstairs. The garage, which Jordan sometimes used as a gym, had become a dumping ground and it got to the point where we couldn’t even fit the car in anymore.

We certainly weren’t using the space to its full potential. We really loved the rest of the house though, love the area that we live in and so didn’t want to move.

So, in October 2019, I came up with the idea of ‘reclaiming’ half of the garage and utility room which would allow us to have a larger kitchen. It involved knocking through the old gable from the kitchen into the utility room/garage and creating a large ‘L-shaped’ open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. This meant the gas boiler would have to be moved, however I could really imagine how this would work us. We could really see how we could transform our home to give us exactly what we’d always wanted – without the need to move. So, we gathered a few quotes to gauge whether our ideas would be achievable within our budget, however, the concept soon began growing arms and legs.

A photo of the home improvements at the Ricketts' home
The Ricketts love their open-plan kitchen area

When looking for a new kitchen, what attracted you to Laings Directline? 

A couple of work colleagues recommended Laings. Both had kitchens designed by the same designer and, when I saw them, I was blown away by the designs and attention to detail. I always knew that Laings had a good reputation for high quality kitchens, however, had always just assumed that they would be well over our budget.

It wasn’t until chatting to my colleague that they informed be about Laings Directline and suggested I check them out. We were both surprised by this and both Jordan and I couldn’t wait to book an appointment and start the planning process.

Tell us about your original brief that you gave the designer.

We wanted a very modern kitchen with lots of storage and worktop space. It was important for me to have a full-height larder fridge and full-size separate freezer. We wanted the kitchen to be a very bright and airy social space. We were also insistent on having a large dining table where we would be able to host family and friends.

Did you have an idea of what style you wanted your new kitchen to be, or were you guided to this by the designer? 

We love the ‘Scandinavian’ style so that was the look we wanted to go for. We liked natural ash woods and contrasting white cupboards. I can be extremely picky, however, our designer had the patience of a saint and worked with us to ensure that every choice we made was exactly what we wanted.

Our designer Mark really wanted to work alongside us to ensure that we got exactly what we wanted, and so we never felt rushed at any point. Having his knowledge and design skills was invaluable and we really appreciated his input to be able to match up door samples with worktop samples to ensure that everything came together.

Do you feel the 3D visuals provided a realistic representation of how the space is now? 

Yes, the 3D visuals were a great tool for understanding how the space might work for any given layout and really helped us to visualise how the final design was going to look and function – even before any works had even started.

A photo of a Laings Directline kitchen

What is your favourite thing about your new kitchen?

I would struggle to pick just one thing, however, the bespoke, modern and fresh design is what I love the most. I also love the design idea to box in the units which gives the illusion that they are sunken in to the wall. It is such an effective idea.

Having all the extra storage now means that everything has a home; freeing up worktop space. The breakfast bar is also another design feature which is a huge favourite. This wasn’t something we had asked for as we didn’t think we would have the space for it – however it has been so well designed to integrate with the space and is certainly well used.

Is there anything you would have done differently? 

There is nothing at all that I regret or wish that we had done differently. As a family, we all love it so much and it just works so well.

What advice would you give to someone planning their new kitchen? 

My advice is:

  • Take your time
  • Discuss all your ideas with your kitchen designer
  • Be open to the designer’s suggestions and proposals.
  • Take cabinet door and worktop samples home with you to see how they are going to look in your kitchen with the natural light

Ultimately you want to be happy knowing that you’ve made the right decision before you commit and haven’t rushed in to anything.

If you have been inspired by the Ricketts’ renovation project and are planning one of your own. Speak to the experts at Laings DirectLine on 01467 627880 or email directlinesales@laings.co.uk

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Dr Helen Webberley at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, during her appeal hearing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
GP who ran transgender clinic wins appeal after misconduct finding
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Highland man: 'I could die if I eat meat because a tiny creature bit…
Could this be the perfect way to spend your Easter? Image: Shutterstock.
12 eggcellent activities to do over the Easter holidays in the north and north-east
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Chloe Davidson of The Soo's Lug in Alford Picture shows; Chloe Davidson of The Soo's Lug in Alford. Alford. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Close-knit team is at heart of Alford bacon cafe The Soo's Lug – managed…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, March 25 Picture shows; Crispy potato dumplings, lamb and potato stew. Albert Bartlett. Supplied by Albert Bartlett Date; Unknown
Recipes: Perk up your potatoes with Albert Bartlett ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin
The government will fine utility firms for poor road repairs. (PA)
Government to fine utility companies for poor pothole repairs
A view over a loch in Speyside. One of the best things to do in Tayside to do is to watch the scenery.
Four top things to do in Speyside!
The Isle of Skye
Great things to do and see in Skye
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens has held the post since 2017 (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman/PA)
MPs criticise NHS ombudsman for not investigating ‘less serious’ complaints

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Douglas Jaffray admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Audrey's Newsagent in Alness Picture shows; Audrey's Newsagent, Alness. Alness High Street. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/03/2023
Barred customer told shop worker: 'Your kids are dead'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented