Police concerned for welfare of man reported missing from Inverurie

Police are asking people who’ve seen Jordan Ivancic to get in touch as they’re becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

The 26-year-old was reported missing from Inverurie after last being seen in the town centre at around 11pm last night.

It’s believed Mr Ivancic was using a white Volkswagen Polo, registration LD02 UNC. He is described as white, 6ft tall with short brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a Gucci baseball cap, black Canada Goose jacket, black Hugo Boss t-shirt, black Stone Island trousers and black and white Nike trainers.

Sergeant Elizabeth Irvine, of Huntly Police Station, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Jordan’s welfare and I’d urge anyone who knows where he is or who has seen him since 11pm on Thursday to get in touch. Likewise anyone who has seen the white Volkswagen Polo or knows where it is, let us know.

“Jordan, if you see this appeal, please come forward so we can make sure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4005 of 30 March, 2023.