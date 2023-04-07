12 museums and galleries to visit across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 museums and galleries to visit across the north and north-east

Perhaps Easter egg fatigue has set in by now, but worry not, for we have the perfect alternative.

The Maritime Museum is just one of many exciting gems to explore. Image: Shutterstock
The Maritime Museum is just one of many exciting gems to explore. Image: Shutterstock
By Jenna Scott

The Easter holidays are here, but more importantly… Museum trips are back in season. How many of these hotspots will you be ticking off your lists in the coming weeks?

The Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen

Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen.
Gordon Highlanders Museum houses one of the greatest regiment collections in the country. Image: VisitScotland.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4.30pm.

Known to be one of the British Army’s most celebrated regiments, the history of the Gordon Highlanders has been unveiled on this family-friendly tour. The collection spans across 200 years, dating back to the Napoleonic times, through to the Victorian era, to the World Wars and straight into the 20th century.

Valued displays and relics include: a WWI replica trench, memorial gardens, original Victoria Crosses, and an armoury.

Aberdeen Art Gallery, Aberdeen

Fine art at your feet. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm; Sunday, 11am – 4pm.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is home to a staggering range of artwork created as far back as 700 years ago. The popular exhibit includes collections from Brueghel to Borland, and Guthrie to Gibb, and are complemented by knowledgeable staff ready to answer every burning question.

Castle Gallery, Inverness

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm.

For the duration of April, Inverness’ Castle Gallery will host its Spring Mixed Exhibition. The gallery itself offers landscapes, and figurative and abstract work by UK-wide established and emerging artists, while this month’s exhibition showcases handmade prints, jewellery, and ceramics.

Peterhead Prison Museum

We won’t be using these facilities anytime soon, that’s for sure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm.

Roam the echoey halls of what is commonly known to be Scotland’s toughest prison – and you’ll understand exactly why it came to be. There’s something very eerie about the Peterhead Prison Museum; it could be the stagnant silence, or it could be the turbulent tales uttered into your ears as you re-imaging the details of what went on behind bars.

Either way, you’re bound to find something that will cling to your memory even days after your visit.

West Highland Museum, Fort William

Travel through the Jacobite era. Image: Shutterstock.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm; Saturday, 10.30am – 1.30pm.

From archaeology to Commando weaponry, costumes and coins, the Jacobite and Victorian era, these artefacts are safely stored in Fort William’s West Highland Museum.

An afternoon out here will provide you with all the fascinating insights a historian is looking for, and there’s certainly plenty of rooms to explore.

University of Aberdeen Zoology Museum, Aberdeen

The Zoology building recently featured in Apple TV+ biography Tetris. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm.

The Zoology building is the place to be for students, staff and visitors alike. It is, in fact, the only international collection of zoological specimens and skeletons located in the north of Scotland, so that alone should get you out the door and raring to go.

Displays are like no other, featuring taxidermy, fluid-preserved specimens, models, and more.  This may even be the only chance you’ll have at seeing a Bengal tiger up close too – and visit what was once a blockbuster set.

Pitmedden Garden & Museum of Farming Life

Centuries of history before your eyes. Image: Scott Smith

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday, 10.30am – 4.30pm.

Dating back to 1675, Pitmedden Garden has a whole lot of history to be found upon a lengthy stroll around the area. At the heart of the garden is, of course, the parterres, designed with an intricate precision, made up of stunning, eye-catching colours. And as the warmer season of spring gets underway, we’re starting to see the weather shape up quite nicely for a trip to Pitmedden.

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, Inverness

Incredible collections are stored at the museum. Image: Shutterstock.

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm.

Both local and established artists are celebrated at this art venue situated on Castle Wynd, Inverness. A range of services and facilities are provided, including permanent and temporary exhibitions, all of which showcase Highland heritage.

Gairloch Museum, Gairloch

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 1oam – 5pm.

Visitors are stepping back in time when paying an immersive visit to this museum. Uniquely tucked inside a converted nuclear bunker, the Gairloch Museum plays host to a number of fantastic relics and artefacts such as the original lens from Rubh Re lighthouse, an interactive gallery, and a croft house replica.

Maritime Museum, Aberdeen

‘Sea’ what you can find. Image: VisitScotland.

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 1oam – 5pm; Sunday, 11am – 4pm.

The recently re-opened Maritime Museum holds a brilliant collection which covers shipbuilding, fishing, offshore energy, and a whole voyage to be discovered. You can easily spend a day here and it still wouldn’t be enough time.

Lael Crafts Gallery and Coffee Stop, Ullapool

Home bakes are waiting for you. Image: Shutterstock.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 3.30pm.

Lael Crafts Gallery and Coffee Stop stocks amazing local and Scottish arts and crafts – most of which is handmade. The hidden gem makes for a great pitstop with a cafe full of delicious home bakes and delightful snacks calling out your name.

The Highlanders’ Museum, Fort George

Tales of Culloden will come flooding to you. Image: The Highlander’s Museum.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 9.30am – 5.30pm.

The five-star rated museum takes visitors from the battlefield of Culloden through to the present day. It is highly popular with visitors, and for good reason, because it’s also one of the largest military collections outside Edinburgh, displaying a history of the Highland Regiments through a series of artefacts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Barclay urged to present ‘credible’ pay offer to halt strikes by junior doctors
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
CR0041739 Reporter, Charlotte Thomson. Ellon, Aberdeenshire. Morvenn started suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath along with pains in her legs and neck for months and became concerned when she started passing out, the first time she passed out was on holiday in Saudia Arabia. She was eventually diagnosed as having had a silent heart attack last year, which is basically a heart attack without you actually knowing about it. She's since been taking beta-blockers and feels like a new person. For months she was at home and her life came to a standstill last month because she did not want to go out much. During this time she came up with a plan to achieve her lifelong ambition of opening up her own beauty salon in Ellon Pictured is 22nd March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I didn't think this could happen to somebody so young': Aberdeenshire woman, 24, recovers…
Sarah Corkey enjoying an Easter egg hunt at Crathes castle in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Easter egg hunts, ice cream milkshakes and refurbished…
The team at Talla Na Mara in West Harris. Image: Judith Johnston
'Unbelievable response from the community': West Harris Trust launches new restaurant
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, April 1 Picture shows; Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti. Princes Fish. Supplied by Princes Fish Date; Unknown
Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast
Post Thumbnail
Study links offshore night shift rotations to prostate cancer risk
Stacey Broadmeadow cuddles her miracle baby Harry (Family handout/PA).
Cancer survivor gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby after having ovaries removed
Entrepreneurs will work alongside clinicians (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Deal to allow tech companies to trial products in NHS test beds

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples

Editor's Picks

Most Commented