Ten decades, ten objects: Popular Fort William Museum celebrates its first century By Susy Macaulay May 4, 2022, 6:00 am West Highland Museum is 100 years old. Seen here with some of the jewels of its collection. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Bonnie Prince Charlie Fort William Jacobite past times West Highlands More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Jimmy Chung’s restaurant fire engulfed Aberdeen promenade and wreaked devastation May 3, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Screen-Free Week: get back in shape with an old-fashioned hop, skip and jump May 2, 2022 Premium Content Past Times Belladrum is 18: Were you there when Tartan Heart Festival was born? May 2, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Political leaders in final pitch of Scottish council election campaign Urgent care centre in Portree forced to reduce opening hours again amid ongoing staff shortages Charleston Academy in Inverness closed due to lack of power Charity backs controls on alcohol advertising to stop ‘normalisation’ of Scotland’s drinking culture Portlethen’s Alistair Baker wins opening Ping Scottish Open Series event at Murcar Links Liverpool target Calvin Ramsay reveals how he copes with transfer speculation