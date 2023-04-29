What we learned this week about Biden’s new bid, farewell to Len and Harry and the Dons win Rangers match

What we learned this week….

CONCERNS have been voiced about the mental acuity of US president Joe Biden, but the White House incumbent confirmed he intends to stand for re-election next year.

Democrat Mr Biden, who will be a couple of weeks short of his 82nd birthday when American voters go to the polls on November 5, 2024, is most likely to be up against his old adversary, Donald Trump, who will himself be 78 by the time of the next vote.

In a country where anybody can supposedly become president, why is it always elderly white men who seem to be the candidates?

SIR Chris Hoy will officially open the newly refurbished Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney today. Nicknamed Hoy on Hoy, the trip will include several events to dually celebrate Orkney’s history and the cyclist’s prodigious Olympic legacy.

During his impressive sporting career, the Scot won six gold medals and a silver medal and, while in Orkney, will reopen the Scapa Flow Museum, which has recently undergone a £4.4 million renovation.

Farewell to legendary figures

THERE was sadness following the death at 78 of Len Goodman who became a much-loved figure as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing for more than a decade.

His score call of “se-ven!” became his catchphrase on the popular programme, cementing his popularity with millions of Strictly fans.

His final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special, after which he was replaced in the role by Shirley Ballas.

WE also said farewell to Harry Belafonte, the singer and actor who smashed racial barriers throughout the United States and was a lifelong activist.

One of the most successful African-American pop stars in the history of pop music, the man who died at 96 achieved fame with Island In The Sun, Mary’s Boy Child and the UK number one Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).

But his greatest achievements were as a campaigner for black civil rights in the US.

Dons win against Rangers

PARENTS and pupils at Largue School celebrated the news that plans to mothball the premises had been reversed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The school’s parent council described the news as a ‘very pleasant shock’, and added it was arranging a ceilidh, foillowing their successful campaign.

While the local authority cited low pupil numbers as a reason for their initial decision, with the roll having fallen to eight, parents described its attitude as “short-sighted” with pupil numbers expected to more than double during the next five years.

ABERDEEN FC were in seventh heaven after beating Rangers for the first time since 2016 in an incident-packed match at Pittodrie.

A freak goal from Liam Scales and a lovely header from Bojan Miovski cemented their 2-0 win and led to calls from many players and fans for interim manager Barry Robson to be given the job permanently.

THERE was no sign of the problems easing up for the beleaguered SNP, as they faced another week of intrigue, claim and counter-claim.

The party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie was asked by journalists whether he knew about the purchase of a luxury motorhome by the party.

He replied: “No, I didn’t know about that.” But, just a few hours later, Mr Beattie confirmed that while he was apparently unaware of the transaction at the time of purchase, he had found out about it in the 2021 annual accounts.

Radio station’s crowdfunder

A HIGHLAND community radio station has asked listeners to make regular donations to help keep it on the airwaves. Oban FM hosts a wide range of programmes throughout the week, but with escalating costs, is now turning to listeners to help them foot the bill.

DJ Campbell Cameron, a presenter for three decades, said the station cost £70,000 a year to run. And he and his colleagues have now launched a crowdfunding appeal.

THE Bank of England’s top economist sparked fury by insisting that people in the UK needed to accept that they are poorer – otherwise prices will continue to rise.

Huw Pill told a podcast in the US that there was a “reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off” with inflation hitting 10.1% in March.

However, it then emerged he had been paid £88,000 for less than six months work – a rate of remuneration of which most families in Britian can only dream about.

A bitter pill to swallow!

Could Trump be set for a Scottish visit?

MEANWHILE, Scotland can expect a visitor at some point next week. According to reports, Donald Trump is planning to pay a visit to one or both of his golf resorts in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

He is scheduled in Ireland on May 3, as the prelude to travelling to Scotland – even while controversial court proceedings against him continue in the States.