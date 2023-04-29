What we learned this week about Biden’s new bid, farewell to Len and Harry and the Dons win Rangers match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

What we learned this week about Biden’s new bid, farewell to Len and Harry and the Dons win Rangers match

There was good news for school campaigners in the north east, but sad tidings for Len Goodman and Harry Belafonte devotees.

President Joe Biden meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Naval Base Point Loma, Monday, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Naval Base Point Loma, Monday, March 13, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Neil Drysdale

What we learned this week….

CONCERNS have been voiced about the mental acuity of US president Joe Biden, but the White House incumbent confirmed he intends to stand for re-election next year.

Democrat Mr Biden, who will be a couple of weeks short of his 82nd birthday when American voters go to the polls on November 5, 2024, is most likely to be up against his old adversary, Donald Trump, who will himself be 78 by the time of the next vote.

In a country where anybody can supposedly become president, why is it always elderly white men who seem to be the candidates?

SIR Chris Hoy will officially open the newly refurbished Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney today. Nicknamed Hoy on Hoy, the trip will include several events to dually celebrate Orkney’s history and the cyclist’s prodigious Olympic legacy.

During his impressive sporting career, the Scot won six gold medals and a silver medal and, while in Orkney, will reopen the Scapa Flow Museum, which has recently undergone a £4.4 million renovation.

Len Goodman has passed away aged 78. Image: BBC.

Farewell to legendary figures

THERE was sadness following the death at 78 of Len Goodman who became a much-loved figure as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing for more than a decade.

His score call of “se-ven!” became his catchphrase on the popular programme, cementing his popularity with millions of Strictly fans.

His final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special, after which he was replaced in the role by Shirley Ballas.

WE also said farewell to Harry Belafonte, the singer and actor who smashed racial barriers throughout the United States and was a lifelong activist.

One of the most successful African-American pop stars in the history of pop music, the man who died at 96 achieved fame with Island In The Sun, Mary’s Boy Child and the UK number one Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).

But his greatest achievements were as a campaigner for black civil rights in the US.

A ‘very pleasant shock’: Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.

Dons win against Rangers

PARENTS and pupils at Largue School celebrated the news that plans to mothball the premises had been reversed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The school’s parent council described the news as a ‘very pleasant shock’, and added it was arranging a ceilidh, foillowing their successful campaign.

While the local authority cited low pupil numbers as a reason for their initial decision, with the roll having fallen to eight, parents described its attitude as “short-sighted” with pupil numbers expected to more than double during the next five years.

ABERDEEN FC were in seventh heaven after beating Rangers for the first time since 2016 in an incident-packed match at Pittodrie.

A freak goal from Liam Scales and a lovely header from Bojan Miovski cemented their 2-0 win and led to calls from many players and fans for interim manager Barry Robson to be given the job permanently.

Ex-SNP treasurer Colin Beattie. Image: Kenny Smith.

THERE was no sign of the problems easing up for the beleaguered SNP, as they faced another week of intrigue, claim and counter-claim.

The party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie was asked by journalists whether he knew about the purchase of a luxury motorhome by the party.

He replied: “No, I didn’t know about that.” But, just a few hours later, Mr Beattie confirmed that while he was apparently unaware of the transaction at the time of purchase, he had found out about it in the 2021 annual accounts.

Radio station’s crowdfunder

A HIGHLAND community radio station has asked listeners to make regular donations to help keep it on the airwaves. Oban FM hosts a wide range of programmes throughout the week, but with escalating costs, is now turning to listeners to help them foot the bill.

DJ Campbell Cameron, a presenter for three decades, said the station cost £70,000 a year to run. And he and his colleagues have now launched a crowdfunding appeal.

Calculator with model houses nearby.
Many people are struggling to balance their budgets as inflation rises. Pic: Shutterstock.

THE Bank of England’s top economist sparked fury by insisting that people in the UK needed to accept that they are poorer – otherwise prices will continue to rise.

Huw Pill told a podcast in the US that there was a “reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off” with inflation hitting 10.1% in March.

However, it then emerged he had been paid £88,000 for less than six months work – a rate of remuneration of which most families in Britian can only dream about.

A bitter pill to swallow!

Could Trump be set for a Scottish visit?

MEANWHILE, Scotland can expect a visitor at some point next week. According to reports, Donald Trump is planning to pay a visit to one or both of his golf resorts in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

He is scheduled in Ireland on May 3, as the prelude to travelling to Scotland – even while controversial court proceedings against him continue in the States.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern
49-year-old Stephen Bowie credits partner, Julie, for her "amazing" support over the years. Image credit: Stephen Bowie
Stroke survivor calls out ITV health expert's 'disgusting' comments
George has been travelling by plane for years, but isn't quite as comfortable in the air as he used to be. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Flying really is the safest mode of transport - just ask the…
Aberdeen actress Danielle Jam is appearing in a new National Theatre of Scotland production.
Profile: Danielle Jam is packing a lot into her performance in new Dracula stage…
The Stamping Ground is set for a tour across Scotland. Supplied by The Stamping Ground/The Corner Shop PR.
Adapting Runrig's songs for The Stamping Ground was 'labour of love' for John Kielty
Stuart Groundwater is looking forward to appearing on the Brave catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
'I needed some persuasion': Unlikely model puts on a Brave face as he prepares…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shaun McGregor.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Reveller left two strangers injured in unprovoked Prohibition assaults
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Post Thumbnail
'She was so happy with her big, friendly smile. That was my last memory…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
'Unbelievable powerhouse' Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock

Editor's Picks

Most Commented