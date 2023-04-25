Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum

The Olympic legend is visiting communities to promote cycling ahead of the World Championships in Glasgow this year.

By Ross Hempseed
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

Sir Chris Hoy will officially open the newly refurbished Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney this weekend.

Nicknamed Hoy on Hoy, the trip will include several events to dually celebrate Orkney’s history and Hoy’s Olympic legacy.

Over an impressive career, Sir Chris won six gold medals and one silver medal, becoming the second most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time.

While in Orkney, he will officially reopen the Scapa Flow Museum, which has undergone a £4.4 million renovation.

The museum tells the story of the Island of Hoy’s transformation from a peaceful island community to the nerve centre of the Royal Navy during the world wars.

The event was due to go ahead when the museum reopened last year but was postponed due to the Queen’s death.

In a nod to Sir Chris’s cycling career, during a tour of the museum, officials will convey the importance of bikes to military history and life at the Naval Base on Hoy.

Scapa Flow Museum following a £4.4m refurbishment. Image: Orkney Council.

‘Delighted to have Sir Chris Hoy on Hoy’

He will participate in a fun bike circuit with islanders on Saturday and also present Bikeability certificates to pupils from North Walls Community School.

The visit to Orkney is also to promote cycling across Scotland ahead of the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow this August.

To celebrate this, Orkney Cycling Club members plan to cycle 14 miles from Lyness in the south of Hoy to Moaness in the north.

Orkney Council leader James Stockan, said: “I know the local community will be so proud to show Sir Chris the jewels of their island – among them the new Scapa Flow Museum, one of many beating hearts of Hoy and a bridge from a rich past to an equally vibrant future.

“We’re delighted to have Sir Chris Hoy on Hoy, to help us formally open this fantastic facility, and to celebrate with us his legacy and witness for himself the wonderful landscape of Hoy.”

