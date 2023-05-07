My week in 5 pictures: Go behind the scenes as The Stamping Ground sets off on Scotland-wide tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Stamping Ground, featuring the hits of Runrig, went down a treat when it premiered in front of audiences at Eden Court last year.

Ali Watt, who plays leading man Euan, took us behind the scenes as the musical prepares to tour across the country.

Our week begins with a music rehearsal. The musicians in the company are absolutely fantastic, so it’s always a total blast.

Acting rehearsals begin on Monday. First up is a readthrough, tables laden with all the kit we need to get us through the days ahead.

After the readthrough, things are quickly put on their feet. Here, the cast rehearses our opening number, the legendary Skye.

As the week goes on, we add further layers of detail and staging to the scenes. Here, Annie Grace, Jenny Hulse and Caitlin Forbes are performing Maymorning. When they go into close harmony, it’ll stand you still.

As our rehearsals draw to a close, we decide to treat ourselves. It’s a lovely way to wrap things off as we pack up scripts, props and instruments and get ready to head up the road to Inverness.

The Stamping Ground will be in Inverness until May 13 and Aberdeen between June 7 and 10. For more information, head to www.rawmaterialarts.com/stamping-ground.