Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Dunecht

Police, fire and ambulance are at the scene of a two-car crash near an Aberdeenshire village.

The vehicles collided on the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road, near the junction with the B977 at Dunecht.

The road is blocked, but it is not thought anyone has been seriously injured.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances, one from North Anderson Drive and the other from Inverurie.

Crews made the vehicles safe before leaving at 8.20am.

Police are in attendance and it is understood the road is restricted.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.50am on Monday June 12 we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A944 B977 Dunect to Leggar road.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”