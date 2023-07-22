Inverness mum’s ‘toxic’ life back on track after loch baptism and ditching booze

The decline in Christianity in Scotland and all that comes with it has been well documented over the passing years.

Earlier this year the Church of Scotland announced that hundreds of churches will have to close, following a report that about 60,000 people worship in person on a Sunday, compared to 88,000 pre-pandemic.

But despite the overall downturns, some Scots are finding that faith is just the thing they need to improve their lives.

Here’s how single mum Amy Mullen, from Inverness, turned her “toxic” life around after giving religion a chance and getting baptised in a loch.

Baptism in a loch was huge turning point for Amy, 39

Amy, a drama teacher and dancer, made the decision to be baptised in Loch Duntelchaig after a modern take on Christianity saw her reassess her life.

Amy believes her life was ruled by chaos prior to finding religion and she found herself in many “toxic” situations.

She has since given up drinking and was recently baptised in a loch after joining The Junction Church in Inverness

The congregation describes itself as “modern and dynamic” and is led by husband and wife team, Owen and Kate Morris.

The pair waded into the water alongside Amy, and have been a huge part of her journey.

“I wasn’t brought up in church life, I would go occasionally to church services with my aunt in my younger years but I didn’t really understand it,” said Amy.

“Growing up it never really made any sense to me, but I always remember as a young child praying and the comfort that it brought to me.

“In later years I completed my BA hons degree; however my life was lead by chaos and I found myself in many vulnerable and toxic situations.

“There was constant battles and emotional rollercoasters which brought a lot of hurt, confusion and upset to my life.”

What life was like for Amy before her religious revelation

Amy said she tried numerous ways to take control but found that nothing quite stuck.

“I thought I could fight my battles alone, I tried many therapists, life coaches and even medication,” said Amy.

“During this healing process and after giving up medication I realised that almost 38 years on, I didn’t stand a chance.

“I rented out a church for work purposes and ended up attending the church after meeting the pastor, who encouraged me to come along.

“The vibe was upbeat and modern and I felt I could relate and straight away I got a feeling of peace and being at home.”

Amy became teetotal and has made new friends, but by far her biggest decision was to be baptised.

“I gave up drinking, which was a big part of a toxic life that I encountered,” she said.

“I decided before I turn 40 next month that I would be baptised.

She added: “This process has changed my life, it’s not for everyone but it changed my way of thinking.

“It starts with just having that little bit of faith.”