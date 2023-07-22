Inverness mum’s ‘toxic’ life back on track after loch baptism and ditching booze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness mum’s ‘toxic’ life back on track after loch baptism and ditching booze

Amy Mullen, a single mum from Inverness, says religion has helped her quit drinking and turn her 'chaotic' life around after efforts with life coaches, therapists and medication didn't cut it

By Ellie House
Amy Mullen was baptised shortly before her 40th birthday. Image: Amy Mullen
Amy Mullen was baptised shortly before her 40th birthday. Image: Amy Mullen

The decline in Christianity in Scotland and all that comes with it has been well documented over the passing years.

Earlier this year the Church of Scotland announced that hundreds of churches will have to close, following a report that about 60,000 people worship in person on a Sunday, compared to 88,000 pre-pandemic.

The pews at St Machar Cathedral date from 1867. But for many churches, their pews have remained empty. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

But despite the overall downturns, some Scots are finding that faith is just the thing they need to improve their lives.

Here’s how single mum Amy Mullen, from Inverness, turned her “toxic” life around after giving religion a chance and getting baptised in a loch.

Baptism in a loch was huge turning point for Amy, 39

Amy, a drama teacher and dancer, made the decision to be baptised in Loch Duntelchaig after a modern take on Christianity saw her reassess her life.

Amy believes her life was ruled by chaos prior to finding religion and she found herself in many “toxic” situations.

She has since given up drinking and was recently baptised in a loch after joining The Junction Church in Inverness

Amy Mullen, pictured at her baptism with pastors Kate and Owen Morris. Image: Amy Mullen.

The congregation describes itself as “modern and dynamic” and is led by husband and wife team, Owen and Kate Morris.

The pair waded into the water alongside Amy, and have been a huge part of her journey.

“I wasn’t brought up in church life, I would go occasionally to church services with my aunt in my younger years but I didn’t really understand it,” said Amy.

“Growing up it never really made any sense to me, but I always remember as a young child praying and the comfort that it brought to me.

Amy Mullen believes getting baptised has changed her life. Supplied by Amy Mullen.

“In later years I completed my BA hons degree; however my life was lead by chaos and I found myself in many vulnerable and toxic situations.

“There was constant battles and emotional rollercoasters which brought a lot of hurt, confusion and upset to my life.”

What life was like for Amy before her religious revelation

Amy said she tried numerous ways to take control but found that nothing quite stuck.

“I thought I could fight my battles alone, I tried many therapists, life coaches and even medication,” said Amy.

“During this healing process and after giving up medication I realised that almost 38 years on,  I didn’t stand a chance.

“I rented out a church for work purposes and ended up attending the church after meeting the pastor,  who encouraged me to come along.

Amy was baptised shortly before her 40th birthday. Image: Amy Mullen

“The vibe was upbeat and modern and I felt I could relate and straight away I got a feeling of peace and being at home.”

Amy became teetotal and has made new friends, but by far her biggest decision was to be baptised.

“I gave up drinking, which was a big part of a toxic life  that I encountered,” she said.

“I decided before I turn 40 next month that I would be baptised.

Amy Mullen gave up booze shortly before finding Christianity. Image: Amy Mullen

She added: “This process has changed my life, it’s not for everyone but it changed my way of thinking.

“It starts with just having that little bit of faith.”

