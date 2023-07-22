North-east residents step back in time and share family history onboard tall ships

Hundreds of lucky north-east residents have had the opportunity to step onboard magnificent tall ships in Aberdeen – offering them a preview of what to expect when the races make a much-anticipated return in 2025.

For many it was their first experience on the sea, while others share a long family history with the vessels.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl sailed into the city on Saturday morning on its way to Lerwick for the 2023 Tall Ship Races.

The Norwegian three-masted barque, which was built in 1914 and last visited the Granite City in 1997, was enthusiastically welcomed back by locals with dozens lining up outside the harbour gates to catch a glimpse.

Only 400 people were lucky enough to snap up tickets to explore the illustrious ship further and taste authentic Norwegian cuisine onboard.

Upon arrival at the Port of Aberdeen, visitors received the exciting news that they would also be invited in to see the Indonesian Navy training ship, Bima Suci.

A crew of more than 100 on the Bima Suci made a very festive arrival on Friday morning, waving to onlookers and performing traditional music – plus a lively rendition of Jingle Bells.

Family connections

The first member of the public to go onboard Statsraad Lehmkuhl was Regina Erich, who lives in Stonehaven.

Originally from Esson in Germany, the visit was incredibly special for her as she was able to explore the ship her grandfather, Hermann Martin Groth, trained onboard from 1914.

She said: “My granddad was born in North Germany in 1901 and he did his training as a sailor on this boat. Given his date of birth, he must have joined as a cadet very early on after the ship was launched at about 14.

“He went missing during the First World War so I never met him but my grandmother liked to tell stories. That is what we’ve got – all these stories from my granny and my mum.

“What is sure is that he formed very close friendships during that time because they used to cycle once or twice a year from his town in North Germany to Hamburg to meet up with old pals.”

Ms Erich and her husband, Allan Sutherland, already have a strong knowledge of the ship but are keen to learn more about its history, and were able to discuss it and her grandfather’s story with the crew.

She added: “I have to say, stepping on board I felt quite emotional. I was really quite overwhelmed. I saw in the paper that it was coming to Aberdeen and I told my husband straight away that I wanted to visit. It’s a ship with charisma.”

Family day out

Families of all ages admired the details onboard both ships, stopping to pose for pictures on the decks and take in the views from across the harbour.

Paul Wishart, who works as an engineer, was visiting the tall ships today with his family.

He said: “It’s just great to get these types of vessels in and to get younger kids to come and see them.

“I’m an engineer so I love to see how they’re built and to learn the history. Even trying to picture what they would be like back when they were built. It’s all great.”

Linda Schmidt added: “It’s good for the city, we need more like this in Aberdeen.”

There was an excited buzz around both boats with many commenting that they will “definitely” be back for the main event in 2025.

Rachel Paterson spent the afternoon learning about the ships with her seven-year-old son, Nathan.

She said: “It’s really interesting seeing boats like these, we’ve never been on anything like them before. They’re just beautiful, they’re so well kept and intricate.

“I signed up for tickets as soon as I saw it, I thought it would book up pretty quickly, and I’m glad we did. You don’t often get to come down to the harbour, and it’s good to do something different with kids.

“I can’t wait for it to come back to Aberdeen and help boost the city a bit.”

Get involved with 2025 races

As well as learning more about the rich history of the ships, locals were able to experience a snippet of what is to come to the city in two years.

Another visitor Rob McKay added: “It’s not something you see everyday. Even if you’re not going on the boats, they pull people into see them, gets them into town. Everyone at work has been talking about them.

“We’ll absolutely be back to see more in 2025.”

Almost three decades after last hosting the Tall Ship Races, the event will make a triumphant return to Aberdeen between July 19-22, 2025.

More than half a million people and up to 50 tall ships are expected to visit the north-east for the Scottish leg of the race with extensive planning already under way.

With the countdown officially on, an official website was launched for the 2025 event where the public and businesses are able to register their interest to get involved.

A number of volunteering and sponsorship opportunities are available, as well as requirements for hospitality and entertainment.

Up to 100 young people aged between 15 and 24 are also being offered the life-changing chance to become a sail trainee and experience life at sea.