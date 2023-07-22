North-east residents step back in time and share family history onboard tall ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east residents step back in time and share family history onboard tall ships

The public were invited onboard the Bima Suci and Statsraad Lehmkuhl at Port of Aberdeen on Saturday - two years ahead of the races returning in 2025.

By Ellie Milne
The Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships were visited by the Aberdeen public on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships were visited by the Aberdeen public on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of lucky north-east residents have had the opportunity to step onboard magnificent tall ships in Aberdeen – offering them a preview of what to expect when the races make a much-anticipated return in 2025.

For many it was their first experience on the sea, while others share a long family history with the vessels.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl sailed into the city on Saturday morning on its way to Lerwick for the 2023 Tall Ship Races.

The Norwegian three-masted barque, which was built in 1914 and last visited the Granite City in 1997, was enthusiastically welcomed back by locals with dozens lining up outside the harbour gates to catch a glimpse.

Only 400 people were lucky enough to snap up tickets to explore the illustrious ship further and taste authentic Norwegian cuisine onboard.

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl docked in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Upon arrival at the Port of Aberdeen, visitors received the exciting news that they would also be invited in to see the Indonesian Navy training ship, Bima Suci.

A crew of more than 100 on the Bima Suci made a very festive arrival on Friday morning, waving to onlookers and performing traditional music – plus a lively rendition of Jingle Bells.

Family connections

The first member of the public to go onboard Statsraad Lehmkuhl was Regina Erich, who lives in Stonehaven.

Originally from Esson in Germany, the visit was incredibly special for her as she was able to explore the ship her grandfather, Hermann Martin Groth, trained onboard from 1914.

Regina Erich’s grandfather trained as a sailor onboard the tall ship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She said: “My granddad was born in North Germany in 1901 and he did his training as a sailor on this boat. Given his date of birth, he must have joined as a cadet very early on after the ship was launched at about 14.

“He went missing during the First World War so I never met him but my grandmother liked to tell stories. That is what we’ve got – all these stories from my granny and my mum.

“What is sure is that he formed very close friendships during that time because they used to cycle once or twice a year from his town in North Germany to Hamburg to meet up with old pals.”

Ms Erich and her husband, Allan Sutherland, already have a strong knowledge of the ship but are keen to learn more about its history, and were able to discuss it and her grandfather’s story with the crew.

She added: “I have to say, stepping on board I felt quite emotional. I was really quite overwhelmed. I saw in the paper that it was coming to Aberdeen and I told my husband straight away that I wanted to visit. It’s a ship with charisma.”

Regina Erich and her husband, Allan Sutherland, onboard the Statsraad Lehmkuhl. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Family day out

Families of all ages admired the details onboard both ships, stopping to pose for pictures on the decks and take in the views from across the harbour.

Paul Wishart, who works as an engineer, was visiting the tall ships today with his family.

He said: “It’s just great to get these types of vessels in and to get younger kids to come and see them.

“I’m an engineer so I love to see how they’re built and to learn the history. Even trying to picture what they would be like back when they were built. It’s all great.”

Linda Schmidt added: “It’s good for the city, we need more like this in Aberdeen.”

Paul Wishart and son, Luca. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

There was an excited buzz around both boats with many commenting that they will “definitely” be back for the main event in 2025.

Rachel Paterson spent the afternoon learning about the ships with her seven-year-old son, Nathan.

She said: “It’s really interesting seeing boats like these, we’ve never been on anything like them before. They’re just beautiful, they’re so well kept and intricate.

“I signed up for tickets as soon as I saw it, I thought it would book up pretty quickly, and I’m glad we did. You don’t often get to come down to the harbour, and it’s good to do something different with kids.

“I can’t wait for it to come back to Aberdeen and help boost the city a bit.”

Rachel Paterson and her son, seven-year-old Nathan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Get involved with 2025 races

As well as learning more about the rich history of the ships, locals were able to experience a snippet of what is to come to the city in two years.

Another visitor Rob McKay added: “It’s not something you see everyday. Even if you’re not going on the boats, they pull people into see them, gets them into town. Everyone at work has been talking about them.

“We’ll absolutely be back to see more in 2025.”

Almost three decades after last hosting the Tall Ship Races, the event will make a triumphant return to Aberdeen between July 19-22, 2025.

More than half a million people and up to 50 tall ships are expected to visit the north-east for the Scottish leg of the race with extensive planning already under way.

The Bima Suci berthed at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With the countdown officially on, an official website was launched for the 2025 event where the public and businesses are able to register their interest to get involved.

A number of volunteering and sponsorship opportunities are available, as well as requirements for hospitality and entertainment.

Up to 100 young people aged between 15 and 24 are also being offered the life-changing chance to become a sail trainee and experience life at sea.

