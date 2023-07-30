Hunters Quay: An axe-throwing adventure in serene Scottish surroundings

Heading down from the north Highlands, the bar for breathtaking backdrops is high, but the road to Argyll holds its own with its atmospheric scenery on the way to our Hunters Quay holiday.

I call to confirm our late check in won’t be a problem – it won’t – and am asked if we are: “Coming all the way by road?”

The enquiry is a reminder that, for those approaching from other areas, there is the option to add more adventure to the experience by crossing the water from Gourock to Dunoon, reinforcing the sense of getting away from it all before you even arrive.

(Pro-tip: If you want to explore this option on departure, be sure to buy your tickets from the park reception for a decent discount on onboard prices)

But, winding our way between misty mountains as we head for a getaway at Argyll Holidays’ flagship park on the Cowal Peninsula, it feels like each mile puts more distance between us and the stresses of the working week.

Award-winning accommodation

The relaxed theme continues on arrival with a fast and friendly check-in; it’s easy to see why this place has already secured a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023.

Key in hand, we travel a short distance along a woodland track under towering Scots pines and over a wee wooden bridge to this weekend’s home-away-from-home in Camas Wood – Hunters Quay’s newest neighbourhood.

After parking in the dedicated space right next to our accommodation, we pause for a moment on the wraparound deck to breathe the pine-scented air and take in our surroundings.

The thoughtful layout of – and generous ground around – the Camas Wood lodges lends the development a sense of seclusion and serenity, while remaining just a short walk from all of the on-site action.

Inside, our three-bedroom Ambleside accommodation is contemporary and comfortable with great attention to detail, from the beautiful bell pendant lights to the botanic print and tartan throw cushions. It’s a gentle reminder that we are right at the heart of one of Scotland’s natural treasures.

After a great night’s sleep, we wake to the sound of birdsong and enjoy a hearty breakfast.

A range of exciting activities

There is no need to worry about bringing provisions as visitors can hire a cycle complete with shopping basket and head to the holiday village store to stock up on all they will need to cater to everyone’s tastes, while the fitted kitchen is well equipped for serving up a real feast.

Fully fuelled we head for what looks set to be a busy day with the Go Cove entertainments team, who run a range of exciting activities.

With clouds mustering on the horizon it is a relief to learn the area we are using is under cover, meaning that a rainy day won’t stop play.

Our group, aged from 14 to 40-something, is paired with a young family for our introduction to archery. And it’s great to see how instructor Paddy tailors his tuition to the needs and capabilities of each participant, inciting enthusiasm and encouraging our efforts as we each take our shots on the targets.

Channelling my inner Katniss Everdeen (I have plaited my hair for the occasion) I exhale slowly and loose an arrow. It flies past the target and finds an unintended mark in the safety netting somewhere far beyond. Fair to say I shan’t be volunteering as tribute any time soon.

Nevertheless, archery is excellent fun and we all enjoy the games Paddy invents to keep it competitive, meaning the hour-long session flies by.

Axe-throwing hits the target

After a dip at the indoor swimming complex, which features an adult and a kids pool, there is just time to grab a quick hotdog before heading back to the range to rejoin Paddy for a masterclass in axe-throwing. This was voted the favourite activity of the trip by a ratio of three to one, although we did have one eye on the opening-imminently indoor climbing wall and will certainly consider coming back to give it a go.

Extreme activities conquered, we head for Loch and Play – the indoor entertainment complex where arcade and interactive games sit alongside family favourites such as pool and air hockey.

Despite our best, and repeated, efforts we fail to bag a Baby Yoda from the claw machine. One of the teens, however, reveals a hitherto untapped talent for eight-ball that could rival Paul Newman in The Hustler.

A check of the adjoining multi-million-pound purpose-built entertainment complex – Hunters Arena – reveals that the pay-to-play prize Bingo is proving popular and seats are filling up fast before the evening’s billed headliner – former X-Factor winner Ben Haenow, just one of a number of familiar faces scheduled to appear across the summer season.

Excellent eating options

Ravenous after all our exploits, it’s a good job we have booked a table at the Loch and Quay restaurant, with Saturday night seats so sought-after that walk-ins are facing a wait. (Luckily for them there are other options, with a purpose-built Papa John’s Pizza takeaway outlet newly opened onsite offering cheese-topped family feasts, or the Quay by the Sea kiosk with its full range of chip-shop classics.)

As a plant-based eater I am seriously impressed by the breadth of the vegan offerings on the menu – it’s delightful not to feel like your meal is an afterthought; the fiery cauliflower wings are the best I’ve tasted.

The omnivores are equally satisfied with what’s on offer and make short work of the Argyll Sharer with its haggis bon-bons and mac and cheese bites before tucking into plates of what I am assured is next-level pub grub.

We end the evening watching a film on HDTV in the comfort of our own accommodation, seated on the soft sofas and basking in the glow of the stove-style heater (it’s a warm weekend, but turning on the amber light really cranks up the cosy inside this luxury cabin) sad to think that the next day will be our last at Hunters Quay – for now, at least.

Travel Facts