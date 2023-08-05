Alan Pollock calls for Rothes to cut out errors in search for points against Brora

Alan Pollock believes Rothes need to cut out “stupid mistakes” if they are to get off the mark in the Breedon Highland League.

Brora Rangers are the visitors to Mackessack Park this afternoon to face the Speysiders, who were beaten 4-1 by Huntly last weekend.

Midfielder Pollock was disappointed to start the season in that fashion and is looking for improvement against the Cattachs.

The 33-year-old said: “We weren’t clinical at either end. The goals we gave away were sloppy and came from individual errors.

“We had chances ourselves which we didn’t take and it was one of those days where nothing went right for us.

“I can’t really put my finger on the cause of it, but stupid mistakes were made which cost us.

“You can’t afford to do that and if you don’t take your own chances then that changes the game as well.

“We know what we’re going to get, Brora are a top team with good players all over the park.”

Meanwhile, Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald wants to see his players build on the high of winning on the opening day of the campaign in dramatic fashion.

The Cattachs beat Nairn County with a stoppage time goal from Andrew Macrae last weekend.

MacDonald added: “It was a good moment for the boys and hopefully it will be a springboard into our league season.

“We know what quality Rothes have got and we would expect a response from them from last Saturday.

“Rothes will be hurting and they will be wanting to rectify that so we will need to be right at it if we want to get something from it.”