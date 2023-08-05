Alan Pollock calls for Rothes to cut out errors in search for points against Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Pollock calls for Rothes to cut out errors in search for points against Brora

The Speysiders, who lost 4-1 last weekend to Huntly, face the Cattachs at Mackessack Park

By Callum Law
Alan Pollock knows Rothes need to perform better if they are to defeat Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League
Alan Pollock knows Rothes need to perform better if they are to defeat Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League

Alan Pollock believes Rothes need to cut out “stupid mistakes” if they are to get off the mark in the Breedon Highland League.

Brora Rangers are the visitors to Mackessack Park this afternoon to face the Speysiders, who were beaten 4-1 by Huntly last weekend.

Midfielder Pollock was disappointed to start the season in that fashion and is looking for improvement against the Cattachs.

The 33-year-old said: “We weren’t clinical at either end. The goals we gave away were sloppy and came from individual errors.

“We had chances ourselves which we didn’t take and it was one of those days where nothing went right for us.

“I can’t really put my finger on the cause of it, but stupid mistakes were made which cost us.

“You can’t afford to do that and if you don’t take your own chances then that changes the game as well.

“We know what we’re going to get, Brora are a top team with good players all over the park.”

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, left

Meanwhile, Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald wants to see his players build on the high of winning on the opening day of the campaign in dramatic fashion.

The Cattachs beat Nairn County with a stoppage time goal from Andrew Macrae last weekend.

MacDonald added: “It was a good moment for the boys and hopefully it will be a springboard into our league season.

“We know what quality Rothes have got and we would expect a response from them from last Saturday.

“Rothes will be hurting and they will be wanting to rectify that so we will need to be right at it if we want to get something from it.”

