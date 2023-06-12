POLL: What’s your favourite new mural at Nuart for 2023?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
POLL: What’s your favourite new mural at Nuart for 2023?

Vote for your favourite of the 12 new murals added to the walls of the Granite City.

By Ellie Milne
Many people spent their weekend exploring the art featured in the Nuart festival around Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Many people spent their weekend exploring the art featured in the Nuart festival around Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Artists from all over the world descended on the streets of Aberdeen last week to transform walls into works of art for Nuart.

The 2023 edition of the festival featured the addition of 12 stunning new murals, with some creating a treasure hunt around the city centre.

Thousands of people ventured into the Granite City over the past four days to take part in walking tours, workshops, debates and events, including Chalk Don’t Chalk where hundreds of children “injected a pop of colour” at Marischal College.

Although the four-day festival is over, all of the impressive artwork will remain in place to brighten up the city and be enjoyed by the public.

Here’s a short video showing some of this years works being made.

New murals for 2023

Check out all of the new additions below – and let us know which is your favourite in the poll.

SNIK – Thistle Lane 

Artwork by SNIK on Thistle Lane. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Escif – Rose Street

Artwork by Escif on Rose Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

NeSpoon – Whitehouse Street

Artwork by NeSpoon on Whitehouse Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tamara Alves – Skene Street

Art on Skene Street by artist Tamara Alves. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Manolo Mesa – Blackfriars Street

Artwork by artist Manolo Mesa on Blackfriars Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aida Wilde – Crooked Lane

Artwork by Aida Wilde on Crooked Lane. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jamie Reid – Crooked Lane

Jamie Reid’s work on Crooked Lane. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Eloise Gillow – Flourmill Lane

One of Eloise Gillow’s murals on Flourmill Lane. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Murmure – 79 Queen Street

Murmure’s work at 79 Queen Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Thiago Mazza – Frederick Street

Artwork by Thiago Mazza on the Frederick Street Car Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Swoon – City-wide treasure hunt

Artwork by Swoon near the St Nicholas Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Stanley Donwood – City-wide treasure hunt

Artwork by Stanley Donwood. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cast your vote

