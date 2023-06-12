POLL: What’s your favourite new mural at Nuart for 2023?

Artists from all over the world descended on the streets of Aberdeen last week to transform walls into works of art for Nuart.
The 2023 edition of the festival featured the addition of 12 stunning new murals, with some creating a treasure hunt around the city centre.
Thousands of people ventured into the Granite City over the past four days to take part in walking tours, workshops, debates and events, including Chalk Don’t Chalk where hundreds of children “injected a pop of colour” at Marischal College.
Although the four-day festival is over, all of the impressive artwork will remain in place to brighten up the city and be enjoyed by the public.
Here’s a short video showing some of this years works being made.
New murals for 2023
Check out all of the new additions below – and let us know which is your favourite in the poll.
SNIK – Thistle Lane
Escif – Rose Street
NeSpoon – Whitehouse Street
Tamara Alves – Skene Street
Manolo Mesa – Blackfriars Street
Aida Wilde – Crooked Lane
Jamie Reid – Crooked Lane
Eloise Gillow – Flourmill Lane
Murmure – 79 Queen Street
Thiago Mazza – Frederick Street
Swoon – City-wide treasure hunt
Stanley Donwood – City-wide treasure hunt
Conversation