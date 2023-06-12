POLL: What’s your favourite new mural at Nuart for 2023?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artists from all over the world descended on the streets of Aberdeen last week to transform walls into works of art for Nuart.

The 2023 edition of the festival featured the addition of 12 stunning new murals, with some creating a treasure hunt around the city centre.

Thousands of people ventured into the Granite City over the past four days to take part in walking tours, workshops, debates and events, including Chalk Don’t Chalk where hundreds of children “injected a pop of colour” at Marischal College.

Although the four-day festival is over, all of the impressive artwork will remain in place to brighten up the city and be enjoyed by the public.

Here’s a short video showing some of this years works being made.

New murals for 2023

Check out all of the new additions below – and let us know which is your favourite in the poll.

SNIK – Thistle Lane

Escif – Rose Street

NeSpoon – Whitehouse Street

Tamara Alves – Skene Street

Manolo Mesa – Blackfriars Street

Aida Wilde – Crooked Lane

Jamie Reid – Crooked Lane

Eloise Gillow – Flourmill Lane

Murmure – 79 Queen Street

Thiago Mazza – Frederick Street

Swoon – City-wide treasure hunt

Stanley Donwood – City-wide treasure hunt

Cast your vote