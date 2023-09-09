Nell Teasdale is bringing the Banff Mountain Film Festival experience to Inverness and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Nell Teasdale is bringing the Banff Mountain Film Festival experience to Inverness and Aberdeen

Adventure lovers will find plenty of inspiration in events being held at Eden Court and the Music Hall from September 11-13.

Nell Teasdale with her cockapoo Gilbert.
Nell Teasdale with her cockapoo Gilbert.
By Neil Drysdale

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing the latest action and adventure films to big screens in the north of Scotland next week.

And tour director Nell Teasdale, a mustard-keen enthusiast of the great outdoors, is convinced that audiences in Inverness and Aberdeen will be wowed by the wild journeys, adrenaline-packed challenges and incredible cinematography which abound in a series of remarkable films from remote areas of the planet.

As one of life’s natural-born travellers, she is a powerful advocate for the attractions of the annual Banff experience and told the Press & Journal: “Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat!

“These epic short films feature gripping climbing, skiing, biking, paddling and more, and they have been created by the world’s top adventure film-makers. Plus, we guarantee that you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own.”

Nell Teasdale
Nell Teasdale has a passion for the great outdoors.

‘Exploring the outdoors locally is fantastic’

Originally from Australia, Nell and her partner Simon used to watch the Banff festival from their base in Sydney and found it a great source of inspiration.

But when they moved to the UK more than 15 years ago, they soon realised there weren’t any screenings in London, so decided to contact the Banff Centre in Canada (the people who run the festival and the world tour), and the rest is history.

And, as she prepares to visit Scotland’s two most northerly cities, Nell spoke passionately about why the festival appeals to so many from all walks of life, ranging from scout groups and university students to their parents and grandparents.

She said: “We love hearing that people leave the events and are inspired to have an adventure of their own, and that doesn’t have to mean climbing a remote mountain in the Himalayas – getting out and exploring the outdoors locally is fantastic.”

Banff Mountain Film Festival.
Nell Teasdale relishes her role as tour director of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

The mountains and great outdoors mean so much

One of the films, Bridge Boys, revolves around the improvisation of two of the world’s leading climbers from Sheffield. When lockdown meant they couldn’t go abroad to tackle huge cliffs, they were forced to look closer to home – and eventually come up with an extreme climbing expedition underneath a motorway bridge on the M5.

As Nell said: “It’s impressive and ridiculous in equal measure.” And it captures perfectly the inventiveness and imagination of those who produce these spectacular movies.

Nell Teasdale
Nell Teasdale has enjoyed adventures all round the globe.

As usual, the tour has whipped up interest and highlighted some of the globe’s grand settings, while reminding viewers of the impact of climate change. And Nell is savouring the opportunity to parade them in the Highlands in the coming days.

She said: “We love sharing these stories of adventure and achievement everywhere, but it feels particularly special in places such as Inverness [on September 11 and 12] and Aberdeen [September 13], where the mountains and the great outdoors mean so much.

“Eden Court and the Music Hall are such fantastic venues to be showing these amazing films as well. So we hope to see you there.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit banff-uk.com

 

