Nell Teasdale is bringing the Banff Mountain Film Festival experience to Inverness and Aberdeen

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing the latest action and adventure films to big screens in the north of Scotland next week.

And tour director Nell Teasdale, a mustard-keen enthusiast of the great outdoors, is convinced that audiences in Inverness and Aberdeen will be wowed by the wild journeys, adrenaline-packed challenges and incredible cinematography which abound in a series of remarkable films from remote areas of the planet.

As one of life’s natural-born travellers, she is a powerful advocate for the attractions of the annual Banff experience and told the Press & Journal: “Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat!

“These epic short films feature gripping climbing, skiing, biking, paddling and more, and they have been created by the world’s top adventure film-makers. Plus, we guarantee that you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own.”

‘Exploring the outdoors locally is fantastic’

Originally from Australia, Nell and her partner Simon used to watch the Banff festival from their base in Sydney and found it a great source of inspiration.

But when they moved to the UK more than 15 years ago, they soon realised there weren’t any screenings in London, so decided to contact the Banff Centre in Canada (the people who run the festival and the world tour), and the rest is history.

And, as she prepares to visit Scotland’s two most northerly cities, Nell spoke passionately about why the festival appeals to so many from all walks of life, ranging from scout groups and university students to their parents and grandparents.

She said: “We love hearing that people leave the events and are inspired to have an adventure of their own, and that doesn’t have to mean climbing a remote mountain in the Himalayas – getting out and exploring the outdoors locally is fantastic.”

The mountains and great outdoors mean so much

One of the films, Bridge Boys, revolves around the improvisation of two of the world’s leading climbers from Sheffield. When lockdown meant they couldn’t go abroad to tackle huge cliffs, they were forced to look closer to home – and eventually come up with an extreme climbing expedition underneath a motorway bridge on the M5.

As Nell said: “It’s impressive and ridiculous in equal measure.” And it captures perfectly the inventiveness and imagination of those who produce these spectacular movies.

As usual, the tour has whipped up interest and highlighted some of the globe’s grand settings, while reminding viewers of the impact of climate change. And Nell is savouring the opportunity to parade them in the Highlands in the coming days.

She said: “We love sharing these stories of adventure and achievement everywhere, but it feels particularly special in places such as Inverness [on September 11 and 12] and Aberdeen [September 13], where the mountains and the great outdoors mean so much.

“Eden Court and the Music Hall are such fantastic venues to be showing these amazing films as well. So we hope to see you there.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit banff-uk.com