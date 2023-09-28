Cults interior designer shows us round her bold and beautiful home

Painting her dining room from white to black was a bold move but one that Julie Daly does not regret.

Cutting edge in her approach to home decor – and upcycling – Julie, a Cults based interior designer believes the power of paint can transform the look, mood and feel of your home.

Here she shares her hone decor journey and encourages people not to be afraid when it comes to colour.

Friarsfield Place, Cults

Who: Julie Daly, 43, an interior designer who runs Verano Interiors, her husband Karl, who works in renewables and his children Kian, 19, and Orla, 13.

What: A five-bedroom new build CALA home.

Where: Friarsfield Place, Cults, Aberdeen

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“When I told people I was painting my walls black, you wouldn’t believe the looks that I got. I just wanted to do something really bold so I painted all the walls in the dining room black. I just thought I can change it if I don’t like it.

Cults interior designer – do what makes you happy

When it comes to interiors, I think you should do what makes you happy. You’re not decorating your house for someone else you’re decorating it for yourself and that can always be changed if you need to sell as you can put everything back to a neutral.

It’ll be nine years this December since we bought our new build home. It was a total blank canvas with magnolia walls everywhere. The first room I worked on was the open plan kitchen/diner as we’re in there the most.

It was a neutral space so I put brick effect wallpaper above the kitchen units to give it a cosy feel and I painted the walls using a Dulux shade called Perfectly Taupe. As this room is at the back of the house we don’t get much sunlight in there so I kept the décor light.

I also put in copper lighting from Pagazzi and there’s a sofa, TV, dining table and chairs – it has everything we need.

Living room

In the living room, everything was white and grey but I wanted to move away from that. As I already had the grey sofas and a silvery/light grey coloured carpet, I worked with those elements but I painted two of the walls an orange/brown colour – Lick Orange Paint 02 – to tie in with the fence outside.

I really like that room as it’s so cosy and is the perfect place to watch a film. In terms of furniture, I got the sofa and the coffee table from an online retailer called MADE and I got a leopard print floor lamp from Rockett St George. I also added some more pops of orange with textured cushions and I have a lovely gold piece of wall art.

The dining room is probably the room I like best as I painted the walls black to give it a gothic feel with pops of yellow. I used a pure matt blue/black paint – Lick Paint Black 01 – and I hung some black and white prints, a Jackson Pollock print and Vogue magazine covers from a company called King & McGaw, which really stand out against the dark walls.

I also made a little reading nook in an awkward space at the top of the stairs. I found a small chaise longue online and added a lamp, an artificial plant and a few pictures. So it’s a nice spot to read a book as it’s right beside to a south facing window.

I’m very passionate about the environment so I like to upcycle when I can. In our bedroom, the bed had a black faux leather headboard which didn’t really work but instead of throwing it on the skip, I upcycled it.

I ordered a marshmallow pink velvet fabric from Alison Millar Soft Furnishings in Cults and used that to cover the headboard. I also got some MDF panels online, cut them to size and then me and my husband just glued them all onto the wall so it’s created a grid style design.

For the home office, I chose blue paint – Selvedge by Farrow and Ball – because blue is a good colour for stress relief and it helps you think. I’m quite into colour psychology.

My next project is probably my step son’s room.”

For more on Julie’s interior design projects, check out her Instagram page @veranointeriorsaberdeen