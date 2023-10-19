Property renovation: Eileen and Andy put magic touch on Drumlithie home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property renovation: Eileen and Andy put magic touch on Drumlithie home

Take a look inside Harvey Croft, a beautiful home near Stonehaven which has been given a makeover by Eileen Bateson and her husband Andy.

By Rosemary Lowne
New life has been breathed into Harvey Croft, a beautiful bungalow near Stonehaven.
New life has been breathed into Harvey Croft, a beautiful bungalow near Stonehaven. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Nothing makes Eileen Bateson and her husband Andy happier than rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into a property project.

The dynamic DIY duo simply can’t help but see the beauty in tired looking homes, using their vision and handiwork to bring them back to life.

Here Eileen shares the inspirational interiors story behind Harvey Croft, a charming detached bungalow in Drumlithie, near Stonehaven, that they’ve resplendently restored.

Harvey Croft

Eileen Bateson and her husband Andy, who have renovated their home in Drumlithie, near Stonehaven.
Eileen Bateson and her husband Andy love doing up properties. Image: Eileen Bateson

Who: Eileen Bateson, 63, a receptionist, and her husband Andy, a master tradesman with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

What: A two-bedroom detached bungalow.

Where: Drumlithie, a village near Stonehaven

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“I love bring properties back to life. I prefer coming into a house that hasn’t been done up and then you can put your own stamp on it.

When we first saw this house, my husband thought it was small but I could see the potential and the views overlooking the fields were tremendous.

The house is 23 years old so it’s relatively new. Inside, the whole house had pink interiors, even pink ceilings while outside, the property was a brown colour.

Exterior of Eileen and Andy's newly renovated home in Aberdeenshire.
Eileen and Andy freshened up the exterior with a beautiful green shade for the door and windows. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Stylish living area with herringbone flooring in the Drumlithie home renovation.
The double herringbone floor works beautifully with the light green walls and black fixtures. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

One of the first things we did was paint the exterior white while we used a green shade – Chartwell Green – for the windows and the front door.

We wanted the property to be in-keeping with the other houses in the village.

The first room we tackled was the bathroom because it didn’t have a shower, only a bath. I wanted to bathroom to feel warm so we put in a bronze effect shower and I also found a gold hand basin on e-Bay.

Luxurious bathroom with bronze effect shower, gold basin and black fittings inside the renovated Aberdeenshire home.
The bronze effect shower, gold hand basin and black fittings add warmth to the bathroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Blue tiled bathroom floor at the Drumlithie property.
The blue tiled floor in the bathroom adds a pop of colour to the newly renovated home in Drumlithie. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

The sink base cabinet is from Steptoes Yard in Montrose. You can find everything in that yard, it’s a great place to visit for second hand homeware.

For the floor, we put in blue tiles from B&Q and we used Mouse’s Back, a Farrow and Ball paint for the walls. The art deco style mirror was a great find from Dunelm.

After finishing the bathroom we turned our attention to the main bedroom which I would describe as like a boutique hotel room. The eye-catching wallpaper is from Lust Home and it pays homage to the lady who lived in the house previously as it has a wee bit of pink in it.

One of the bedrooms in the renovated home near Stonehaven, featuring vibrant wallpaper and decor.
The vibrant wallpaper is from Lust Home. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
Another bedroom in the Aberdeenshire house.
The renovated Drumlithie home features a smaller room that is crisp and fresh thanks to the neutral tones. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

We painted the other walls a green shade which exactly matches the wallpaper. I’ve always loved Habitat so I was delighted when I found the lampshade which is from Habitat at Argos while the mirror only cost me £25 from John Lewis.

I spend a lot of time looking about for interiors, I don’t jump at the first thing I see and I also do a lot of upcycling too. For the second bedroom, it’s a smaller room so we’ve kept it quite neutral.

For the hallway we painted the walls a pale blue Farrow and Ball colour called Dix Blue and we put up some floating shelves from Ikea and installed L-shaped flooring.

Sleek and stylish open plan kitchen/living area within the Drumlithie home renovation
The open plan kitchen/living area is sleek and stylish. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
View of sleek cabinets in the renovated Aberdeenshire property's living area.
The narrow cabinets work really well in the living area of the newly renovated home in Drumlithie. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

In the open plan lounge/kitchen we’ve used a double herringbone style floor which is a bit different but it works really well. One of the features I love the most though is the narrow row of Ikea cabinets in the lounge.

They work so well and it’s where I can keep all my glasses in colour co-ordination. I’ve also got a globe drinks trolley which I found on Facebay during lockdown, it was so cheap.

We’ve actually just accepted an offer on our house as we’re moving on to another property. The next house is borderline not habitable but we see the potential of it.

We enjoy doing up properties, it’s fun to do even though sometimes it’s a challenge.”

If you would like to share your property journey, email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

