5 things to do this weekend: Tales from the Fireside in Skye and celebrate African culture in Aberdeen

There’s more to this weekend than just fireworks!

Take your friends, family and loved ones out to try something outside the box.

Whether that’s embracing another culture or popping along to the local farmers market, we’ve got you covered.

Celebrate African culture

The Great Western Community Trust has partnered with the city’s AfriCulture Network to deliver a series of activities, including children’s crafts and live entertainment, this Sunday.

Visitors are invited to join the celebration of African traditions and culture at an event which is to be a “splendid festival” for people of all ages.

Crafts include Adinkra symbol printing on canvas bags and Egyptian hieroglyphs printing on Papyrus paper; a story time corner with AfriTales for youngsters; and a learning corner for little ones to hear about Batik Art and explore puzzle maps.

Entertainment will be provided by dance group Touch of Love, Bongo Dave with an interactive drumming workshop and African tunes by David Imevbore.

The free event takes place between 2pm – 5pm at Holburn West Church. Refreshments can be purchased throughout the afternoon.

Attend the Focus Craft Fair

A variety of work by local crafters and artisans will be on show at the FOCUS Craft Fair in Stonehaven.

Entry to the event is free and the fair supports local charities and makers.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday at the Town Hall.

Visit the Inverness Farmers Market

The festive countdown is soon to begin and what better way to kickstart your Christmas shopping than a trip to the Inverness Farmers Market?

There will be a delicious selection of food and drinks, crafts, plants and so much more, including some of the finest fresh meat, vegetables, fruit and seafood, on offer to browse through at the market.

The event takes place this Saturday at the Eastgate end of the High Street.

Discover Tales from the Fireside in Skye

Sit down with the locals of Skye to learn all about the mysteries, legends and true stories of the island’s rich heritage.

Join historian Coinneach Maclean by the fireside as he shares tales about Skye’s history from Bonnie Prince Charlie’s visit to the island to anecdotes about sea kings and supernatural spooks.

The free event takes place on Saturday at 9pm at the Duisdale House Hotel.

Join the Drummuir Gathering Wander

Fall into step with members of the Wildish Club North Scotland for their second Wildish Walk around Drummuir.

The group will spend the afternoon exploring the outdoors and collected materials to make reed baskets, bird feeders and fat balls before weaving it together with friendship cord.

This activity is a great way to reconnect with nature and take part in team building exercises whilst protecting the local birdlife.

A free three-month membership is currently available for those who wish to join. Alternatively, commit to the cause for £8 or £15 a month.

The event takes place on Saturday from 1pm – 3pm.