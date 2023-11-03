5 things to do this weekend: Tales from the Fireside in Skye and celebrate African culture in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Tales from the Fireside in Skye and celebrate African culture in Aberdeen

We've got you covered this weekend.

Fun for everyone this weekend. Image: Leila Turner-Smith.
By Jenna Scott

There’s more to this weekend than just fireworks!

Take your friends, family and loved ones out to try something outside the box.

Whether that’s embracing another culture or popping along to the local farmers market, we’ve got you covered.

Celebrate African culture

The Great Western Community Trust has partnered with the city’s AfriCulture Network to deliver a series of activities, including children’s crafts and live entertainment, this Sunday.

Visitors are invited to join the celebration of African traditions and culture at an event which is to be a “splendid festival” for people of all ages.

Crafts include Adinkra symbol printing on canvas bags and Egyptian hieroglyphs printing on Papyrus paper; a story time corner with AfriTales for youngsters; and a learning corner for little ones to hear about Batik Art and explore puzzle maps.

Entertainment will be provided by dance group Touch of Love, Bongo Dave with an interactive drumming workshop and African tunes by David Imevbore.

The free event takes place between 2pm – 5pm at Holburn West Church. Refreshments can be purchased throughout the afternoon.

Join the team at AfriCulture for an afternoon of fun. Image: Leila Turner-Smith.

Attend the Focus Craft Fair

A variety of work by local crafters and artisans will be on show at the FOCUS Craft Fair in Stonehaven.

Entry to the event is free and the fair supports local charities and makers.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday at the Town Hall.

Visit the Inverness Farmers Market

The festive countdown is soon to begin and what better way to kickstart your Christmas shopping than a trip to the Inverness Farmers Market?

There will be a delicious selection of food and drinks, crafts, plants and so much more, including some of the finest  fresh meat, vegetables, fruit and seafood, on offer to browse through at the market.

The event takes place this Saturday at the Eastgate end of the High Street.

Discover Tales from the Fireside in Skye

Cosy up by the fireplace at Duisdale House Hotel. Image: Moira Unwin.

Sit down with the locals of Skye to learn all about the mysteries, legends and true stories of the island’s rich heritage.

Join historian Coinneach Maclean by the fireside as he shares tales about Skye’s history from Bonnie Prince Charlie’s visit to the island to anecdotes about sea kings and supernatural spooks.

The free event takes place on Saturday  at 9pm at the Duisdale House Hotel.

Join the Drummuir Gathering Wander

Fall into step with members of the Wildish Club North Scotland for their second Wildish Walk around Drummuir.

The group will spend the afternoon exploring the outdoors and collected materials to make reed baskets, bird feeders and fat balls before weaving it together with friendship cord.

This activity is a great way to reconnect with nature and take part in team building exercises whilst protecting the local birdlife.

A free three-month membership is currently available for those who wish to join. Alternatively, commit to the cause for £8 or £15 a month.

The event takes place on Saturday from 1pm – 3pm.

See what wildlife you can spot. Image: John Williamson.

