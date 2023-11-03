Cults Station cafe plans in limbo amid battle between neighbours and more than 100 backers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults Station cafe plans in limbo amid battle between neighbours and more than 100 backers

Resident Karin Robertson spoke at the local authority's recent planning meeting to voice her concerns.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the former Cults Railway Station from Deeside Way. Image: Richard Dingwall Architects
An artist impression of the former Cults Railway Station from Deeside Way. Image: Richard Dingwall Architects

Plans to transform the old Cults Railway Station into a cafe remain in limbo – with neighbours fighting hundreds of fans who want to see the project progress.

One emotional resident in the Aberdeen suburb addressed councillors directly this week as she pleaded for the ambitious revamp plans to be scrapped. 

JJ’s Food & Drink Co Ltd wants to convert the vacant building along the Deeside Way into a cafe and bicycle shop.

Owner John Mackenzie at the old railway station, along the Deeside Way. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Businessman John Mackenzie took over the Station Road site back in 2021 and got straight to work on his transformation plans.

In the meantime, his Boxcar kiosk (formed from an old shipping container) there has proved a hit with many.

He had hoped the revamp would be rubber-stamped on Thursday, having been backed by council officials.

But he has been forced to wait, with elected members torn between his renovation dream and the concerns of those living nearby.

An artist impression of the proposed cycle store. Image: Richard Dingwall Architects

Is Cults proposal ‘in the wrong place’?

Plans for the old station building have proved popular, with 121 letters of support submitted to the council.

However, the development has received some opposition from 24 others.

Karin Robertson lives near the station and spoke at the local authority’s recent planning meeting to voice her concerns.

She raised worries about noise, deliveries, parking and safety.

The station as it looks today. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘This is not a retail park’

Ms Robertson said the proposal was “inappropriate” for the residential area, stating: “This is not a retail park”.

She told councillors that the plan violated her right to privacy, claiming that she has CCTV “watching” her 24 hours a day.

John Mackenzie outside the former Cults Railway Station. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ms Robertson told the committee that she had experienced no problems until recently.

“The increase in traffic is huge, there is nowhere to park with what there is now.

“I’m constantly being blocked in – cars just park wherever they want.

“I can’t see why this is not a huge safety issue.”

What do supporters say?

North Deeside Road resident Helen Kennedy is among those urging the council to approve the plans.

She wrote: “I regularly visit the Boxcar (at least twice a week) and it is a real asset to the community.

“There is a very friendly vibe, with people relaxing and taking time out from their stressful lives and I have befriended many other regulars.

“It puts a smile on my face as I head off on my dog walk.”

The Boxcar kiosk is in place at the station while bosses await permission to transform the building into a cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 

Loirsbank Road’s Lorna Swindell said: “It has been fantastic being able to cycle along
the railway line and stop at the Boxcar for a cake and drink.

“I stop here often on my way home after picking the children up from school.”

Chris Tayler said: “Converting the station building to a cafe would be an excellent decision for the area.”

And Alison Porter said it would be “great to have a cafe at this spot”.

Cults Station cafe plan could create investment and jobs

Architect Richard Dingwall argued the revamped venue would help to attract tourists, further boosting the popularity of the adjacent walking and cycling path.

He attended the meeting on behalf of Mr Mackenzie, who lives in Cults with his wife Julie and their three children.

Mr Dingwall said the businessman was “looking to make a positive contribution to the area”.

Meanwhile he noted that Skyline Cycles, which already operates there alongside the Boxcar kiosk, were “clearly becoming popular”.

This artist impression shows what the former station could look like if the latest planning application is approved. Image: Richard Dingwall Architects

He added: “This proposal would create local investment and jobs, particularly for younger people.

“It would help to retain the building’s heritage while installing a sense of place and identity.”

Cafe would be ‘vibrant  gateway’ into Cults

Mr Dingwall also suggested that the site’s position beside the Deeside Way makes it easy to access for those walking and cycling.

The architect added: “The site has been home to Cults Station since 1853.

“For over 100 years it was an important amenity, being the gateway into Cults.

“This application provides the opportunity for the site to once again become a welcoming, active and vibrant gateway into the community.”

What will happen to the Cults Station cafe plan?

This isn’t the first time that the proposal has been before council decision-makers.

Councillors previously considered the plan in October 2021, refusing it due to worries it would bring “disturbance to the area”.

Determined to see his plan come to fruition, Mr Mackenzie took the concerns on board and worked out an amended scheme.

But the proposal remains in limbo – until councillors carry out a site visit first.

They will discuss it again in the months ahead, with a decision expected.

You can see the plans here.

Conversation