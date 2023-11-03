Cults Station cafe plans in limbo amid battle between neighbours and more than 100 backers

Plans to transform the old Cults Railway Station into a cafe remain in limbo – with neighbours fighting hundreds of fans who want to see the project progress.

One emotional resident in the Aberdeen suburb addressed councillors directly this week as she pleaded for the ambitious revamp plans to be scrapped.

JJ’s Food & Drink Co Ltd wants to convert the vacant building along the Deeside Way into a cafe and bicycle shop.

Businessman John Mackenzie took over the Station Road site back in 2021 and got straight to work on his transformation plans.

In the meantime, his Boxcar kiosk (formed from an old shipping container) there has proved a hit with many.

He had hoped the revamp would be rubber-stamped on Thursday, having been backed by council officials.

But he has been forced to wait, with elected members torn between his renovation dream and the concerns of those living nearby.

Is Cults proposal ‘in the wrong place’?

Plans for the old station building have proved popular, with 121 letters of support submitted to the council.

However, the development has received some opposition from 24 others.

Karin Robertson lives near the station and spoke at the local authority’s recent planning meeting to voice her concerns.

She raised worries about noise, deliveries, parking and safety.

‘This is not a retail park’

Ms Robertson said the proposal was “inappropriate” for the residential area, stating: “This is not a retail park”.

She told councillors that the plan violated her right to privacy, claiming that she has CCTV “watching” her 24 hours a day.

Ms Robertson told the committee that she had experienced no problems until recently.

“The increase in traffic is huge, there is nowhere to park with what there is now.

“I’m constantly being blocked in – cars just park wherever they want.

“I can’t see why this is not a huge safety issue.”

What do supporters say?

North Deeside Road resident Helen Kennedy is among those urging the council to approve the plans.

She wrote: “I regularly visit the Boxcar (at least twice a week) and it is a real asset to the community.

“There is a very friendly vibe, with people relaxing and taking time out from their stressful lives and I have befriended many other regulars.

“It puts a smile on my face as I head off on my dog walk.”

Loirsbank Road’s Lorna Swindell said: “It has been fantastic being able to cycle along

the railway line and stop at the Boxcar for a cake and drink.

“I stop here often on my way home after picking the children up from school.”

Chris Tayler said: “Converting the station building to a cafe would be an excellent decision for the area.”

And Alison Porter said it would be “great to have a cafe at this spot”.

Cults Station cafe plan could create investment and jobs

Architect Richard Dingwall argued the revamped venue would help to attract tourists, further boosting the popularity of the adjacent walking and cycling path.

He attended the meeting on behalf of Mr Mackenzie, who lives in Cults with his wife Julie and their three children.

Mr Dingwall said the businessman was “looking to make a positive contribution to the area”.

Meanwhile he noted that Skyline Cycles, which already operates there alongside the Boxcar kiosk, were “clearly becoming popular”.

He added: “This proposal would create local investment and jobs, particularly for younger people.

“It would help to retain the building’s heritage while installing a sense of place and identity.”

Cafe would be ‘vibrant gateway’ into Cults

Mr Dingwall also suggested that the site’s position beside the Deeside Way makes it easy to access for those walking and cycling.

The architect added: “The site has been home to Cults Station since 1853.

“For over 100 years it was an important amenity, being the gateway into Cults.

“This application provides the opportunity for the site to once again become a welcoming, active and vibrant gateway into the community.”

What will happen to the Cults Station cafe plan?

This isn’t the first time that the proposal has been before council decision-makers.

Councillors previously considered the plan in October 2021, refusing it due to worries it would bring “disturbance to the area”.

Determined to see his plan come to fruition, Mr Mackenzie took the concerns on board and worked out an amended scheme.

But the proposal remains in limbo – until councillors carry out a site visit first.

They will discuss it again in the months ahead, with a decision expected.

You can see the plans here.