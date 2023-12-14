Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers, Deeside and Garioch dare to dream of national success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers, Deeside and Garioch dare to dream of national success

Three sides from the north-east could lift silverware this weekend.

By Gary Heatly
Aberdeen Wanderers under-16s. Image supplied by Aberdeen Wanderers.
Aberdeen Wanderers under-16s. Image supplied by Aberdeen Wanderers.

Three local rugby teams are getting set for big finals this weekend with Aberdeen Wanderers under-16 boys, Deeside under-16 boys and Garioch under-18 girls preparing to battle it out for silverware.

On Sunday they will all be in action with the Aberdeen Wanderers team heading to Falkirk to take on the hosts in the National Youth Bowl final at 2pm.

In the quarter-final they managed to win 12-8 at Biggar last month before putting in one of their best performances of the campaign to see off Kelso 41-21 at home in the last four.

Richard Herbert, a member of the Aberdeen Wanderers coaching group, said:  “The Kelso performance was excellent after being 21-19 down at half-time, but I think the confidence for that win came off the back of the quarter-final at Biggar.

“It was a long bus trip down and the boys had to try and settle quickly into the game.

“At this age group they aren’t really used to a lot of low scoring games, but they really stepped up in terms of game management and awareness that day while they defended very well just to get us over the line.

“Everyone is now really excited about the final and the boys have been working hard in training and they all want to do their best on the day.

“They will have a lot of people down watching them and they are looking forward to the challenge.”

Deeside boys under-16s.
Deeside boys under-16s will face Jed Thistle. Image supplied by Deeside RFC.

Deeside feeling focused

At the same time, Deeside will be in the Borders to take on hosts Jed Thistle in the National Youth Plate final.

David Smart, one of the coaching group, said:  “The boys are very focused on this match.

“It will be a long trip south on the morning of the game, but they know the best way to make the long journey home that bit sweeter is to be returning with the trophy.

“In the quarter-final the team managed to go down to Kirkcaldy and get a 37-19 win and that was a really controlled performance which left them heading into the semi-final against Dundee Rugby feeling good.

“The boys scored some cracking tries that day in a 44-5 home win which was their best performance of the season. That bodes well for the final because they are continuing to improve and get better each match.

“There are boys from Cults Academy, Aboyne Academy and Banchory Academy in the squad but many of them have played rugby together since they were in early primary school.

“And the news that there will be a supporters bus and other family and friends travelling down by car to support them is spurring them on for this one.”

Garioch Girls under-18s
Garioch Girls under-18s could also lift silverware this weekend. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.

Meanwhile, at Edinburgh Rugby’s Hive Stadium at 4pm on the day Garioch will be playing in the National Shield final.

They will be taking on Dumfries Saints in the shadow of Murrayfield and the squad is made up of girls who have come through the ranks at the Inverurie outfit as well as some from other clubs.

Anna Newsome, who coaches the team, explained: “This is really a big moment for girls rugby across the north of Scotland, not just for Garioch because in recent times we have welcomed in players from other clubs like Mackie, Ellon, Moray, Caithness, Huntly and Perthshire who maybe were sole females in their age group at their clubs of origin.

“We are able to give them game time while they still wear the socks of their clubs of origin and they are proud to support Garioch and support where they came from.

“Girls rugby at Garioch really is growing well and we have a great relation with the senior women’s section and, in fact, they’ll be helping is prepare for the final at training on Thursday night.

“All of the squad and others involved are excited about the final.”

 

More from Rugby

Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar deliver important victory against Newton Stewart
Aberdeen Grammar's Youssef Salem passing the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar searching for home comforts; Gordonians hope to bounce back
Highland Rugby Club co-captain Scott Fraser. Image: John Budge/Highland RFC
Rugby: Honours even between Highland and Biggar
Orkney Rugby first team. Image: Orkney Photographics.
Rugby: Orkney ready for one of the club's 'biggest games in recent history'
Gordonian's Daniel Eakin on the charge against Newton Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Disappointing weekend for Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians
Gordonians in a previous encounter with Newton Stewart. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Gordonians' home game v Newton Stewart looks vital in National Two title bid
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Rugby: A perfect 10 for Orkney but Highland suffer first home defeat of the…
Aberdeen Grammar rugby team in action
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar hope home game and new backs coach impact can bring result…
Orkney team manager Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Orkney on cloud nine but defeats for Highland, Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Rugby: Ryan Morrice hopes Gordonians can show progress against Peebles