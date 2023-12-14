Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers, Deeside and Garioch dare to dream of national success

Three local rugby teams are getting set for big finals this weekend with Aberdeen Wanderers under-16 boys, Deeside under-16 boys and Garioch under-18 girls preparing to battle it out for silverware.

On Sunday they will all be in action with the Aberdeen Wanderers team heading to Falkirk to take on the hosts in the National Youth Bowl final at 2pm.

In the quarter-final they managed to win 12-8 at Biggar last month before putting in one of their best performances of the campaign to see off Kelso 41-21 at home in the last four.

Richard Herbert, a member of the Aberdeen Wanderers coaching group, said: “The Kelso performance was excellent after being 21-19 down at half-time, but I think the confidence for that win came off the back of the quarter-final at Biggar.

“It was a long bus trip down and the boys had to try and settle quickly into the game.

“At this age group they aren’t really used to a lot of low scoring games, but they really stepped up in terms of game management and awareness that day while they defended very well just to get us over the line.

“Everyone is now really excited about the final and the boys have been working hard in training and they all want to do their best on the day.

“They will have a lot of people down watching them and they are looking forward to the challenge.”

Deeside feeling focused

At the same time, Deeside will be in the Borders to take on hosts Jed Thistle in the National Youth Plate final.

David Smart, one of the coaching group, said: “The boys are very focused on this match.

“It will be a long trip south on the morning of the game, but they know the best way to make the long journey home that bit sweeter is to be returning with the trophy.

“In the quarter-final the team managed to go down to Kirkcaldy and get a 37-19 win and that was a really controlled performance which left them heading into the semi-final against Dundee Rugby feeling good.

“The boys scored some cracking tries that day in a 44-5 home win which was their best performance of the season. That bodes well for the final because they are continuing to improve and get better each match.

“There are boys from Cults Academy, Aboyne Academy and Banchory Academy in the squad but many of them have played rugby together since they were in early primary school.

“And the news that there will be a supporters bus and other family and friends travelling down by car to support them is spurring them on for this one.”

Meanwhile, at Edinburgh Rugby’s Hive Stadium at 4pm on the day Garioch will be playing in the National Shield final.

They will be taking on Dumfries Saints in the shadow of Murrayfield and the squad is made up of girls who have come through the ranks at the Inverurie outfit as well as some from other clubs.

Anna Newsome, who coaches the team, explained: “This is really a big moment for girls rugby across the north of Scotland, not just for Garioch because in recent times we have welcomed in players from other clubs like Mackie, Ellon, Moray, Caithness, Huntly and Perthshire who maybe were sole females in their age group at their clubs of origin.

“We are able to give them game time while they still wear the socks of their clubs of origin and they are proud to support Garioch and support where they came from.

“Girls rugby at Garioch really is growing well and we have a great relation with the senior women’s section and, in fact, they’ll be helping is prepare for the final at training on Thursday night.

“All of the squad and others involved are excited about the final.”