The 92-year-old teaching yoga in Aberdeen

At the age of 92, anyone would forgive Jeane Christison for putting her feet up.

But the formidable nonagenarian from Stonehaven is showing no signs of slowing down as she embarks on a mission to help people take control back of their health.

Through the exercise class she runs at St Francis of Assisi Church Hall in Mannofield, Aberdeen, Jeane is determined to help pensioners remain physically, mentally and emotionally healthy well into old age.

“Stress is now endemic in our society and affects every age,” says Jeane.

“I initially say to new students, you can exercise to the hilt and eat the best diet, but if you are permanently stressed and anxious you negate all the good things you are doing.

“My current class is Called Taking Back Control of your Health and I try to simplify what you can do with the help of yoga to achieve that.

“I stress to newcomers that the class is not just about physical exercise but so much more.”

Inspirational journey

It was over 50 years ago when Jeane’s journey into health and wellbeing began after she discovered the therapeutic benefits of yoga.

“I was working on the production side of TV and my job was stressful as all programmes in those days were live”, says Jeane.

“I was physically very fit but for the first time in my life I began to appreciate the huge detrimental effect stress had on the physical body.

“I found that yoga kept me not only physically fit but mentally fit also.”

Discovering the benefits of yoga

Yoga had such a profoundly positive impact on Jeane’s life that it inspired her to become a yoga teacher.

“I trained as a yoga teacher with Donald Butler and the British Wheel of Yoga 50 years ago in Newcastle,” says Jeane.

“Soon after qualifying I became a single parent with two young girls.

“I had previously given up work on the production side of television to care for my children but out of necessity I moved to Aberdeen to work at Grampian TV and my mum came with me as support.”

Holistic approach to health

Juggling a fast-paced career with life as a single parent, Jeane initially taught just one yoga class but as her work commitments decreased she decided to take on more classes.

“Apart from general classes, I worked with oil companies and taught both pregnancy and mother and baby yoga for 20 years,” says Jeane.

“My original interest in yoga was its holistic approach to health as a discipline that wasn’t purely exercise.

“This is how I teach.

“I have always been interested in the power of the mind and led positive thinking classes at a meditation centre too.”

Healthy mind, body and soul

Over the years, Jeane’s interest in yoga and meditation has taken her across the globe where she has studied under some of the world’s best teachers.

“I also studied at the holistic Bristol Cancer Help Centre and took classes for cancer patients at their centre in Aberdeen,” says Jeane.

Alarmed by increasing rates of cancer and dementia in Scotland, Jeane, who retired 30 years ago, is passionate about helping older people to be as healthy as they can be.

“Three people close to me, including my daughter, lost their lives to cancer and I’m appalled by its late detection in Scotland,” says Jeane.

“Among my age group dementia is increasing at an alarming rate and two of my brilliant friends have succumbed to it.

“I believe many illnesses are preventable with the right diet, lifestyle and mental attitude.”

Listen to your body

Through her weekly class in Aberdeen, Jeane focuses on improving people’s physical, mental and emotional health.

“My classes start with a body awareness exercise which is an important part of yoga,” says Jeane.

“If you can learn to listen to your body you can be aware early when any part is not functioning correctly and do something about it before the condition becomes serious.

“We then have a limber session to warm up and loosen the body which is followed with a session of breathing.

“Students first learn how to breathe properly and then are introduced to different breathing techniques depending on the theme of the class.”

Jeane’s classes also include balance exercises, advice on have a healthy digestive system and brain exercises.

“The class finishes with a short meditation,” says Jeane.

“I make it simple initially so that students can experience the benefits and decide if they want to incorporate it in their daily life.

“I try to pass on this knowledge so students can be aware of how they can help themselves remain physically, mentally and emotionally healthy well into old age.”

Jeane’s class at St Francis of Assisi Church Hall runs every Tuesday from 11am in seven-week blocks.

Anyone who is interested should email Jeane on jeanechristison@hotmail.com.

