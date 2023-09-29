From the world of international showbusiness to success with yoga and fitness in Buckie

For years, Katie Duncan-Bruce experienced the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.

The industry is known for its intense environment, globe trotting and parties.

As a youngster, she competed and won dancing titles across the UK and world.

She achieved a BA(Hons) degree in dance and later a Diploma in Live Events and Promotions.

She went onto work on stage and screen shows.

Pictures of her time in showbiz:

Her entertainment career has included working in Singapore’s entertainment capital Clarke Quay and featuring in Hollywood movie Hitman – Agent 47.

She has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Katy Perry.

‘Looking back I survived on very little sleep’

Katie said: “I won a lot of dancing titles as a youngster.

“The lifestyle in the entertaining industry was tiring but very exciting.

“Looking back I survived on very little sleep.

“I worked on stage shows, ships, tv adverts, danced with a rock band, international performances and much more.”

“My husband and I spent two years in Singapore, where I gained lots of experience in different sectors in the entertaining industry.”

Feature in Hollywood movie

She recalled how the opportunity came about to feature in Hitman: Agent 47.

The movie netted around $82.3m in the box office.

Katie said: “One of my dancers through my work worked in Universal Studios as a body double in the movie.

“It was a last minute thing, as they didn’t have time to go through auditions for extras.”

She added: “So it was ‘right place, right time’.

“I was involved in three days filming for the airport scene.”

How did move back to Buckie come about?

She never imagined returning to her hometown Buckie.

However, the 36-year-old says it has been the best decision.

Katie explained: “Before Covid, I was teaching at West Lothian’s largest dance school Nu Moves Dance Studios.

“When Covid happened, my husband started working from home and I was teaching from home for a full year which was isolating.

“Living far away from whole family, we realised we wanted a change and that’s why we decided to move back to our hometown in Buckie.

“It has been the best decision.”

Last year, Yogabellies Moray with Katie was born.

She explained how she got into yoga.

Katie said: “Carrying twins presented both physical and mental challenges, and after a C-section, I underwent two abdominal surgeries.

“During this phase, I experienced the isolation that stems from a lack of pre and postnatal-focused exercise options.

“This unique struggle led me to retrain as a 300HR Specialist Women’s Yoga Teacher.

“Then the business was born.”

Since then the business has expanded to become KDB Energy to bring events, fitness, schools, private coaching, and online courses.

She added: “I can’t believe how much the business has taken off.

“It has been amazing to help woman from pregnancy to postnatal, motherhood, and menopause – both around Moray and through online classes.”

