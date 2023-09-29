From the world of international showbusiness to success with yoga and fitness in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From the world of international showbusiness to success with yoga and fitness in Buckie

Katie Duncan-Bruce never imagined returning to her hometown Buckie - but it has been 'the best decision'.

By Sean McAngus
KDB Energy's Katie Duncan-Bruce pictured with twins (left) Dylan and Arran at one of her classes at Portessie Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
KDB Energy's Katie Duncan-Bruce pictured with twins (left) Dylan and Arran at one of her classes at Portessie Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For years, Katie Duncan-Bruce experienced the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.

The industry is known for its intense environment, globe trotting and parties.

As a youngster, she competed and won dancing titles across the UK and world.

She achieved a BA(Hons) degree in dance and later a Diploma in Live Events and Promotions.

She went onto work on stage and screen shows.

Pictures of her time in showbiz:

To go with story by Sean McAngus. From showbiz to yoga Picture shows; Katie Duncan-Bruce with Gok wan.. Moray . Supplied by Katie Duncan-Bruce Date; Unknown
To go with story by Sean McAngus. From showbiz to yoga. Picture shows; Katie Duncan-Bruce on Britain's Got Talent.. Britain's Got Talent . Supplied by Katie Duncan-Bruce Date; Unknown
To go with story by Sean McAngus. Katie Duncan Picture shows; Katie Duncan is Singapore . Singapore. Supplied by Katie Duncan Date; Unknown

Her entertainment career has included working in Singapore’s entertainment capital Clarke Quay and featuring in Hollywood movie Hitman – Agent 47.

She has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Katy Perry.

‘Looking back I survived on very little sleep’

Katie said: “I won a lot of dancing titles as a youngster.

“The lifestyle in the entertaining industry was tiring but very exciting.

“Looking back I survived on very little sleep.

“I worked on stage shows, ships, tv adverts, danced with a rock band, international performances and much more.”

“My husband and I spent two years in Singapore, where I gained lots of experience in different sectors in the entertaining industry.”

Feature in Hollywood movie

She recalled how the opportunity came about to feature in Hitman: Agent 47.

The movie netted around $82.3m in the box office.

Katie said: “One of my dancers through my work worked in Universal Studios as a body double in the movie.

“It was a last minute thing, as they didn’t have time to go through auditions for extras.”

Rupert Friend, left, and Zachary Quinto battle it out in Hitman: Agent 47

She added: “So it was ‘right place, right time’.

“I was involved in three days filming for the airport scene.”

Katie Duncan-Bruce with some babies who come to her classes with their mums.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How did move back to Buckie come about?

She never imagined returning to her hometown Buckie.

However, the 36-year-old says it has been the best decision.

Katie explained: “Before Covid, I was teaching at West Lothian’s largest dance school Nu Moves Dance Studios.

“When Covid happened, my husband started working from home and I was teaching from home for a full year which was isolating.

“Living far away from whole family, we realised we wanted a change and that’s why we decided to move back to our hometown in Buckie.

“It has been the best decision.”

Katie with one of  her postnatal groups. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last year, Yogabellies Moray with Katie was born.

She explained how she got into yoga.

Katie said: “Carrying twins presented both physical and mental challenges, and after a C-section, I underwent two abdominal surgeries.

“During this phase, I experienced the isolation that stems from a lack of pre and postnatal-focused exercise options.

“This unique struggle led me to retrain as a 300HR Specialist Women’s Yoga Teacher.

“Then the business was born.”

Rebecca Geddes with Ethan, Katie Duncan-Bruce with Dylan and Alice Bush with Arran. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since then the business has expanded to become KDB Energy to bring events, fitness, schools, private coaching, and online courses.

She added: “I can’t believe how much the business has taken off.

“It has been amazing to help woman from pregnancy to postnatal, motherhood, and menopause – both around Moray and through online classes.”

