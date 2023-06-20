Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into Eden Court in Inverness

A spectacular version of the beloved musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will arrive in Inverness next year.

The show will fly into Eden Court in September 2024 and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The all-new production is bursting with unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, it tells the story of a magical flying car and a family’s unexpected trip to a strange, fictional European country where children are rounded up by a maniacal childcatcher.

Who is behind Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Eden Court?

The brand-new production is the brainchild of a number of well-known entertainment professionals, including:

Director: Thom Southerland has previously directed shows including Titanic and Parade.

Thom Southerland has previously directed shows including Titanic and Parade. Choreographer: Karen Bruce previously worked on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and The Bodyguard.

Karen Bruce previously worked on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and The Bodyguard. Designer: Morgan Large previously operated Newsies and Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Audiences across the UK will be treated to the show, with dates in Inverness, Aberdeen and Edinburgh the only Scottish performances.

Tickets go on sale for the show at Eden Court on Wednesday, June 21, on the website.