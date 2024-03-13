Aberdeen to demand 50/50 split of tickets for Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at SFA meeting this morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen to demand 50/50 split of tickets for Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at SFA meeting this morning

The Dons were denied half the tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers in December by the SPFL.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers in December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen will demand a 50/50 split of tickets for their Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at a meeting with the SFA this morning.

The Dons have been drawn against the holders in the last-four, with the clash at Hampden scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

It is expected the date and kick-off time for the clash will be confirmed following Wednesday’s meeting – with Aberdeen v Celtic likely to be played on the Saturday – as well as the ticket split.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy want the opportunity to sell 50% of the tickets for the clash at the neutral venue.

The Reds are looking to end a Scottish Cup drought stretching back to 1990 this term, and securing the national trophy comes with the lucrative added bonus of guaranteed European group stage football next term.

Pittodrie chiefs are determined to have as many Dons fans at Hampden as possible to help their team reach the final – where they will meet either Rangers or Hearts.

Aberdeen had a request to have a 50/50 split of tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers in December rejected by the SPFL.

The SPFL allocated the Dons 19,500 tickets, with Rangers getting 25,000.

Aberdeen also had a request to the SPFL to draw for the end of Hampden each club gets for the League Cup final rejected.

Aberdeen set for big Lewis Ferguson sell-on windfall with FIVE Serie A giants now in midfielder transfer race

 

