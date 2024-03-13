Aberdeen to demand 50/50 split of tickets for Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at SFA meeting this morning

Aberdeen will demand a 50/50 split of tickets for their Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic at a meeting with the SFA this morning.

The Dons have been drawn against the holders in the last-four, with the clash at Hampden scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

It is expected the date and kick-off time for the clash will be confirmed following Wednesday’s meeting – with Aberdeen v Celtic likely to be played on the Saturday – as well as the ticket split.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy want the opportunity to sell 50% of the tickets for the clash at the neutral venue.

The Reds are looking to end a Scottish Cup drought stretching back to 1990 this term, and securing the national trophy comes with the lucrative added bonus of guaranteed European group stage football next term.

Pittodrie chiefs are determined to have as many Dons fans at Hampden as possible to help their team reach the final – where they will meet either Rangers or Hearts.

Aberdeen had a request to have a 50/50 split of tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers in December rejected by the SPFL.

The SPFL allocated the Dons 19,500 tickets, with Rangers getting 25,000.

Aberdeen also had a request to the SPFL to draw for the end of Hampden each club gets for the League Cup final rejected.