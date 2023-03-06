Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

To celebrate this year’s Climate Week North East, the Barn in Banchory will be giving away free potato seeds as part of the organisation’s Growing Together Event.

Climate Week North East 2023 (CWNE23), which will take place between March 24 to April 2, is designed to raise awareness of climate change and show what people can do to make a difference, reduce their carbon footprint, live sustainably and increase biodiversity.

The Barn, a multi-arts centre in the Aberdeenshire town, has partnered with a number of organisations to create an interactive, creative event which explores patterns and designs in the natural world.

One Seed Forward is one of the organisations involved and aims to help people “sow and grow” by giving away seed potatoes and learning people how to plant, care for and grow heritage potatoes.

‘Everyone is invited to come together and share’

The Barn’s marketing manager, Dawn Hawkins, said: “Here at the Barn, we’re celebrating CWNE23 with our Growing Together Day event where everyone is invited to come together and share.”

Other events include making a bee hotel, stories of growing together for humans and insects, mindfulness sessions in the Barn’s walled garden and a pop-up event in the centre’s Fold craft and design store.

It will take place on Saturday March 18 between 10am and 2pm.