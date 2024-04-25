Forbes Stephen: Aberdeen-born golfer, Dunhill chief marshal and motor trade legend, dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forbes Stephen: Aberdeen-born golfer, Dunhill chief marshal and motor trade legend, dies aged 81

The Aberdeen-born grandfather, who grew up in the Mearns, tragically passed away on the morning of his wife and childhood sweetheart Margaret's funeral.

By Michael Alexander
Tribute has been paid to a “larger than life” St Andrews golfing legend, motor trade businessman and grandfather who tragically died on the morning of his wife and childhood sweetheart’s funeral.

St Andrews Golf Club member and former Dunhill Links Championship chief marshal Forbes Stephen, 81, died peacefully at St Andrews Community Hospital on Tuesday April 9.

He passed away just hours before the service to mark the passing of his wife Margaret, who died a fortnight earlier.

Career in the motor trade

Born in Aberdeen on July 12 1942, Forbes grew up in Inverbervie where he attended Inverbervie Primary and Inverbervie Junior Secondary School.

In his youth, Forbes was a talented footballer, a skilled tennis player, and despite being short, a fine runner and a good all round athlete.

Forbes Stephen (front) was an accomplished sportsman throughout his life and ran as a youngster. Image: Hamish Stephen

He was also a strong and accomplished swimmer.

His prowess in the water was once captured by his local newspaper when he rescued a drowning man.

Forbes began his career as a trainee motor mechanic in Montrose, commuting daily from Inverbervie.

However, it was at a dance in Stonehaven town hall that he met the love of his life, Margaret.

Forbes Stephen with his wife Margaret in more recent times. Image: Hamish Stephen

At the end of the night after they had shared several dances, Forbes walked Margaret home and it wasn’t long before they started seeing each other.

The couple dated for three years before they married on September 16 1961 at Inverbervie Parish Church.

Setting up home and starting a family

Initially, the newly-wed couple set up home in Montrose.

They moved to Dundee when Forbes started working for Blue Star Garage, later moving to Kirriemuir.

At Blue Star Garage, Forbes started working on tools, moving into a management role.

Forbes and Margaret Stephen at home in their younger years. Image: Hamish Stephen

He left to join the parts and distribution department at a car battery manufacturer.

While there, he got the nickname Barney Rubble from the Flintstones.

Forbes was a larger than life character who was always up for fun and a laugh.

His outgoing personality suited his management role when dealing with customers and staff alike.

He became incredibly well known and liked throughout the motor industry.

Moving to Fife and establishing a business

In March 1971, the family moved to Balmullo where they raised their children Dawn and Hamish.

Forbes went on the road selling parts from a seven tonne truck and honing his sales skills.

Forbes Stephen as a young dad. Image: Hamish Stephen

After a couple of buyouts, as Forbes’ sales skills and knowledge grew, he decided to set up his own business.

Forbes and Margaret ran a separate taxi business to help finance it.

Forbes Stephen as a young dad. Image: Hamish Stephen

After a while, Forbes’ business was sold to Dingbro Ltd. However, Forbes continued working for 30 years, retiring aged 74.

Forbes and Margaret became much respected as a father in law and mother in law.

Becoming proud grandparents

Forbes loved “nonsense and a carry on” with his grandchildren.

In the late 1990s, after buying a static caravan near Crieff, they would spend most weekends there where they enjoyed hillwalking.

They also created many memories there with their grandchildren.

Forbes Stephen celebrates a birthday with two of his grand children and son Hamish. Image: Hamish Stephen

Over the years, Forbes never lost his liking of sports.

He took up golf which quickly became a passion.

He taught his son Hamish to play.

Most Friday evenings, he’d take Hamish and his friends to the nine-hole Balgove course at St Andrews for a game of golf and bag of chips on the way home.

Head crossing marshal at Dunhill and Open championships in St Andrews

Forbes was also greatly involved in Dunhill and Open Championships at St Andrews for many years.

He was the head crossing marshal and often roped in the family to help.

Forbes Stephen, senior crossing controller on patrol at the Open Championship, St Andrews, on July 14, 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Forbes Stephen at the Dunhill in St Andrews in 2010. Image: John Stewart

Recognition of his work and commitment to the local golfing community came when he had the Forbes Stephen Trophy named after him.

Deteriorating health

Sadly, the love of his life Margaret began to show signs of forgetfulness a few years ago and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Forbes lovingly supported and looked after her at home. Unfortunately, however, for some time, his own health had been taking a downward turn.

After Forbes was hospitalised, Margaret was moved into Craighead care home in Newport for respite where she sadly passed away on March 23.

Forbes Stephen and wife Margaret enjoying a laugh with family in more recent times. Image: Hamish Stephen

Forbes’ condition gradually declined too and news of Margaret’s passing was understandably difficult.

Tragically, Forbes passed away on the morning of Margaret’s funeral on April 9, two weeks to the day before his own funeral on April 23.

Forbes is survived by his children Dawn and Hamish and grandchildren Christopher, Michael, Jamie and Sadie.