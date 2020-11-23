The top 10 restaurants in Inverness and the Highlands according to TripAdvisor

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

The foodies of the Highlands have spoken – here are the top 10 places to eat and drink in the north, according to the review website.

If you want to get a sense of an area’s culinary scene, you need look no further than TripAdvisor which gathered 859 reviews and opinions globally in 2019 alone.

Below, we’ve collated the top 10 of all types of restaurants in the Highlands, based on the number of five stars they’ve received out of all their reviews from customers past and present.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions and remoteness of the Highlands, several of these restaurants may be temporarily closed, offering takeaway only or operating under reduced hours so it’s best to check their websites or social media pages for more information.

You can look at the list on TripAdvisor here, which matched up with the rankings below at the time of writing.

10. The Bealach Cafe and Gallery (Strathcarron)

Address: Tornapress Kishorn, Strathcarron IV54 8XE

Tel: 01520 773436

Website: www.thebealach.co.uk

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 197 reviews

Profile: Despite being closed at the moment until further notice, the Bealach Cafe and Gallery in Strathcarron is one of the most popular and picturesque pitstops in the north west Highlands. When it does reopen, the cafe will once more offer customers its homemade soups, salads and sandwiches with cakes, scones and pancakes. The gallery also has various works of art, jewellery, ceramics and textiles available, further complementing the cafe’s homely feel.

Homemade Bakewell tart and a flat white in the sunshine ☀️ ❤️ Posted by The Bealach Cafe on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

9. Crannag Bistro (Bonar Bridge)

Address: Dornoch Road, Bonar Bridge IV24 3EB

Tel: 01863 766 111

Website: www.crannag.com

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 371 reviews

Profile: The Crannag Bistro offers up a relaxed dining environment, with special themed nights taking place in the autumn and winter. With seasonal Scottish food in abundance on their menu, the Crannag Bistro is currently offering up a new menu every week for drive-thru takeaway, featuring freshly baked pizzas and a variety of homemade specials.

Here is our menu for this weekend. Remember to book your collection slot early! Stay safe everyone. Posted by Crannag Takeaway on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

8. Carnegie Hall Cafe (Portmahomack)

Address: Well Street, Portmahomack IV20 1YD

Tel: 01862 872 798

Website: www.facebook.com/Carnegie-Hall-Cafe-727759584071610

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 97 reviews

Profile: Coming in at number eight is Carnegie Hall Cafe, located in the small fishing village of Portmahomack, around 15 minutes east of Tain. Open from 11am – 3.30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, the cafe also has a selection of cute and quirky gifts available, which is especially handy if you’re looking to support local businesses this Christmas.

Carnegie Cafe is open Mon, Tues, Fri and Sat 11-3.30 for tasty soup, snacks, cakes and tray bakes- the ideal place to… Posted by Carnegie Hall Cafe on Friday, November 20, 2020

7. The Seafood Shack (Ullapool)

Address: West Argyle Street, Ullapool IV26 2TY

Tel: 07596 722 846

Website: www.seafoodshack.co.uk

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 849 reviews

Profile: Would it really be a guide to the best places to eat if the Seafood Shack didn’t appear somewhere in here? Though they are closed until 2021, Fenella and Kirsty, who run the shack, have been wowing the tastebuds of customers since 2016 with their seafood delights. Until they open up the shutters again, you can take a look at their recently-launched cookbook for the ultimate foodie Christmas gift and bring their fantastic dishes to your own kitchen.

6. Gille Brighde (Torridon)

Address: The Old Schoolhouse, Lower Diabaig, Torridon IV22 2HE

Tel: 01445 790 245

Website: www.gille-brighde.com

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 301 reviews

Profile: Despite being closed from now until the spring, Gille Brighde is still one of the top places to eat in the Highlands. Nestled in a tiny lochside hamlet, surrounded by rugged crags and cliffs, during normal operating hours, it’s the perfect place to relax and unwind with some stunning views. Though you can’t sample their delights at the moment, they are offering vouchers for 2021, the information for which can be found on their Facebook page.

5. Glen Rowan Cafe

Address: Skye Road, Invermoriston IV63 7YA

Tel: 01320 351 208

Website: www.facebook.com/GRcafe

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 410 reviews

Profile: Currently closed until March, Glen Rowan Cafe is a family-run business not too far from Loch Ness, that makes the most of local produce and seasonal food on its menus. With their coffee and cakes receiving rave reviews from TripAdvisor users, it is the perfect pit stop for those on their way to or from Skye or even further afield.

And that’s 2020 season finished and definitely one we will never forget, especially with the weather today 😂😂😂 thank you… Posted by Glen Rowan Cafe on Saturday, October 31, 2020

4. Coyote’s Inverness

Address: 21 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1JN

Website: coyotesinverness.co.uk

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 321 reviews

Profile: Claiming to have the best burgers in town, Coyote’s Inverness is not one to be missed if you’re a burger fiend. With options for vegans and vegetarians, sit-in or takeaway, there really shouldn’t be any excuses not to sample their goods. If you live locally, you can order through their website for collection too.

3. Cheese & Tomatin

Address: 10 Stephens Brae, Inverness IV2 3JN

Tel: 01463 223 752

Website: www.cheeseandtomatin.com

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 182 reviews

Profile: Known mostly for their sourdough pizzas, Cheese & Tomatin in Inverness takes the third top spot in the TripAdvisor list. With recent reviews being titled “Most delicious pizza I have had”, “Tasty find in Inverness!” and “Naples in Inverness” it’s easy to see why this might be. Locals are able to reserve a table in the restaurant or order for takeaway/pick-up on their website.

Back open for dine in! Just give us a ring on 01463 223752 if you would like to book our snug or bar seating area. 😁😁#pizzeria #neapolitanpizza #woodfired Posted by Cheese & Tomatin on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

2. The Struy Inn

Address: Struy, Inverness-shire IV4 7JS

Tel: 01463 761 308

Website: www.thestruy.co.uk

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 out of 122 reviews

Profile: A country inn located in a small village in central Highlands, The Struy Inn offers traditional and modern pub grub in a characterful setting. Due to recent restrictions, the Inn has decided to close until April 1, 2021, though they are taking bookings for when they re-open.

1. Milk Bar

Address: 8 Market Arcade, Inverness IV1 1PJ

Tel: 07775 611 249

Website: www.facebook.com/milkbarinverness

TripAdvisor rating: 5/5 from 114 reviews

Profile: Taking the top spot for Highland eateries, Inverness’ Milk Bar brings their own unique coffee blend from The Inverness Coffee Roasting Co, some delicious ice cream and milkshakes from Black Isle Dairy and some scrumptious bakes from The Storehouse. The Milk Bar showcases local produce at its finest and it’s easy to see why it’s a hit with locals.

