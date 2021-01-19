How customers can support the Scottish fishing industry as it battles Brexit red tape by buying local

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As the Scottish fishing industry continues to battle to get its produce to EU markets, we highlight who will deliver fresh seafood to your door.

There’s no denying Scotland’s fishing and shellfish industries are facing challenges like never before as a result of the Brexit border delays which have been affecting routes to market since before the deal was officially signed off at the tail end of 2020.

And with so many firms struggling to sell their produce in the EU, it is down to the Scottish public to back the industry as much as they can by considering to purchase their seafood from local suppliers.

© Shutterstock / Coatesy

Be that directly from fish merchants, online independent stores, your local fish van or even via a Scottish seafood subscription box, there are numerous ways people can get behind the industry and ensure the quality produce the fisherman have spent weeks catching doesn’t go to waste.

So what better way to help them than by filling your belly, and your family’s bellies, with high-quality produce that has been landed at harbours and on your plate within days.

Below we have outlined some of the seafood firms across the north sending delicious produce across the UK and also delivering locally.

Highlands and Islands

Loch Fyne langoustines and Loch Fyne Seafarms – Loch Fyne

Specialising in fresh langoustines, oysters, lobster, hand-dived scallops, razor clams and other gems caught on the west coast, customers can purchase from Loch Fyne Seafarms directly and can have fresh produce delivered to their doors in no time.

The firm can ship next day ensuring your delivery is with you within days.

Fyne morning on Lochfyne but storm is on the horizon,COVID has once again restricted our markets and with BREIXT around the corner yet more uncertain times ahead,stormy waters again, our fisherman paying the price @FergusEwingMSP @Feorlean @scotgov @scotfoodjames @BrendanOHaraMP pic.twitter.com/4POkHhUUXX — Lochfyne langoustines Ltd & Lochfyne seafarms Ltd (@LochfyneLangous) November 12, 2020

Namara Hebridean Catch – Isle of North Uist

This small seafood processing company is located on the Isle of North Uist on the Outer Hebrides. With some of their own fishing vessels and other vessels providing them with catches, the firm offers up everything from lobster to crab, as well as langoustines and scallops, too.

To purchase goods from Namara click here.

Huge scallops caught in Sound of Barra – excellent fishing grounds – consistently good #Hebridean #ScottishSeafood pic.twitter.com/0BVyAZkq9h — Namara (@Namara_hebcatch) May 12, 2016

The Oyster Shed – Isle of Skye

This seafood kitchen and farm shop sells a range of freshly landed produce from local boats. Offering a range of products in numbers of 12 and 24, you can also purchase themed seafood boxes which come packed with a whole range of goods.

From a mixed seafood offering with langoustines, scallop meat, cooked crab claws, smoked and hot salmon, and pepper mackerel for £30, to an oyster box for £32 with 36 oysters, an oyster shucker, lemons and sachets or Sriracha spicy sauce, there’s plenty on offer to enjoy.

Scoops Seafood – Isle of Tiree

If you’re looking for fresh produce from the Isle of Tiree then Scoops Seafood is an excellent place to start.

You can enjoy fresh lobster, crab, velvet crab, crab claws and scallops from the firm which can be collected for those who live locally or delivered, too.

We have a few crab claws still available if anyone would like any. Posted by Scoops Marine Emporium & Local Seafood, Tiree on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Scapa Flow Shellfish – Kirkwall, Orkney

For those who live in Orkney be sure to check out Scapa Flow Shellfish. Specialising in landing the freshest Scottish langoustines, customers are guaranteed quality shellfish when purchasing from the business.

The firm provides free delivery across Orkney and also accepts orders from local isles. They can also deliver to Wick, Caithness and other local surrounding areas.

To order call 07743643176.

Bell’s Seafood – Scrabster

Bell’s Seafood is a family-run business situated in Scrabster which is renowned for its quality of fresh fish and shellfish.

Serving up local and sustainable produce, the firm’s fish vans currently cover the north of Scotland from Inverness (and surrounding areas) to Orkney.

They also offer fish boxes and can also deliver to your door the next day, too.

Loch Duart Salmon – Scourie

If you are on the hunt for delicious Scottish salmon Loch Duart Salmon may be the best place to start.

For those who are interested in getting an order delivered, please contact the sales department where they can accommodate your needs and get a delivery organised and sent out to you.

Please email sales@lochduart.com to order direct.

Chef Guy Awford (IG: @guyawford) shows just what can be done with some fresh winter veg and a gorgeous fillet of… Posted by Loch Duart Salmon on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Keltic Seafare – Dingwall

Bringing high-quality seafood to the forefront like many others, Keltic Seafare primarily offers hand-dived scallops, creel caught langoustines and native lobsters from Scottish waters.

Offering UK-wide delivery from Tuesday to Friday, Keltic Seafare ensures the produce gets to your door within 24 to 36 hours of being landed.

For more information on how to order, click here.

We hope you are all well & rested after a Christmas break! We are currently working under Tier 4 restrictions – so we… Posted by Keltic Seafare Scotland Ltd on Friday, January 15, 2021

Pro Fish – Aviemore

Pro Fish is a family-run shop based in Aviemore providing the freshest local produce from fish and shellfish to crustaceans. The white fish and shellfish comes from a range of boats across Scotland and the smoked range is sourced from local smokehouses and cured in-house.

Offering no contact delivery fish packs, customers can purchase boxes from £30 to £100 and have them delivered straight to their doors. The packs can be easily customised to suit your tastes and some products can be swapped out if given advance notice.

They are delivered free of charge in Aviemore regardless of order size and ask for a minimum order of £30 for other areas, otherwise a small charge may apply.

The firm covers a large area of the Highlands and they also offer postal orders across the UK.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Amity Fish Company – Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

Priding itself on quality control from shore to door, the team at Amity Fish Company is led by renowned fisherman Jimmy Buchan and ensures those living across the UK can get excellent Scottish produce delivered to their doors in record time.

Offering a wide range of products including their own range of scampi as well as haddock, kippers and Queenie scallops, customers can enjoy discounts on the catch of the day and can browse everything from fresh produce to frozen goods.

There are also ready-to-eat dishes including Cullen skink and fish cakes on offer to purchase, as well as their homemade condiments including tartare sauce.

For more information and to browse the full range click here.

Good morning!After another week of changes in restrictions we want to let you know:🐟 We are still open🐟 You can… Posted by Amity Fish Company on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Downies of Whitehills – Banff, Aberdeenshire

Selecting only the best catch from local fish markets, the team at Downies of Whitehills boasts more than 100 years’ experience in fish processing. A family-run firm, the produce is sold in the fish shop and all of the smoked fish has been smoked on their site.

Offering ready-to-eat items like the Downies Cullen skink and smoked haddock pies, there’s something for everyone to try out.

Click here for a full list of products and to order. You can pick up your order from the store at Low Shore, Whitehills, or have it delivered for a small fee across the UK.

Fishbox – Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Running an online subscription-based model, Fishbox sources sustainable seafood and sends it out to customers throughout the UK for free. Offering boxes from £30 upwards, Fishbox is a great way to get the seafood you love most delivered to your door and gives you the option to pick out your favourites so the team can ensure you receive products they know you will enjoy.

All of the fish comes filleted, de-boned and vacuum packed and arrives at your door within 48 hours of being landed.

For more on Fishbox, click here.

Granite City Fish – Aberdeen

Established for more than 57 years, this family-run firm offers up a wide variety of fresh, smoked and exotic fish. Not only does Granite City Fish offer home deliveries six days a week, when restrictions allow customers can also pop into the premises on Poynernook Road to browse the selection, too.

The firm is no stranger to farmers’ markets and is usually found at various locations across the north-east most weekends.

To place an order for delivery call 01224 587065.

Arbroath

M&M Spink

Suppliers of the famous Arbroath smokies, M&M Spink deliver fresh Scottish seafood to Arbroath, Montrose, Dundee, Perth to name a few, and also deliver across the UK.

Offering up everything from crab to crayfish tails, to cod, peppered mackerel, kippers, herring Arbroath smokies and more, customers can get a real flavour of the sea delivered straight to their door.

To find out more about pricing and delivery contact the business on 01241 875287.

RR Spink & Sons

Masters of smoked fish products, RR Spink & Sons uses the best sustainable Scottish fish to create its in-demand products. Cold and hot smoked, the fish is smoked with the firm’s favourite woods and features trout and salmon products.

While the company does not deliver straight to your door, you will find their products in Sainsbury’s and The House of Bruar in Pitlochry.

When it comes to warming winter dishes, it’s hard to beat a classic fish pie. Simple ingredients, easy to prepare, and absolutely delicious. The perfect comfort food. Posted by RR. Spink on Friday, November 24, 2017

Arbroath Fresh Fish

Arbroath Fresh Fish offers delivery of its fresh fish and shellfish across the UK within one or two working days.

As well as sending produce across the country, the business also shares recipes for customers to try out, putting their cooking skills to the test when working with quality Scottish produce.

There’s ready-to-eat dishes and a children’s menu to pick items from, too.

