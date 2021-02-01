VIDEO: The food and drink team tries out the latest TikTok hack – the wrap challenge

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

Take a look at our video to see just how much you can make with this super easy food hack.

If you’re on social media a lot, you’ll probably have come across one of the latest foodie trends to be taking the likes of TikTok and Instagram by storm – the wrap challenge.

The idea is to lay out a wrap flat on a counter, plate or chopping board, and make one slit using a knife or pizza cut from one edge into the centre. This will allow you to fold it into four segments meaning you can have four of your favourite toppings or fillings all wrapped up together.