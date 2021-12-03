Starbucks vs Costa: Which coffee giants’ festive menu items deserve a place on the nice list (and naughty list)

Starbucks and Costa. They have and always will be battling it out when it comes to their food and drink offering, particularly come the festive period.

Consumers see everything from chocolate and orange s’mores toasties to vegan winter sandwiches and brie, maple bacon and cranberry paninis, to toffee nut lattes and After Eight hot chocolates.

Both coffee chains seem to hit it out of the ballpark each year when it comes to their Christmas menus, bringing back old favourites as well as mouth-watering new additions, but which one tops the other?

Starbucks vs costa festive menu

Since it’s the season to be jolly, myself and food and drink journalist, Julia Bryce, took it upon ourselves to put four items from each of the brands’ menus against each other.

These included two drinks, one being a hot chocolate and the other being a latte, a savoury dish and a sweet treat, which had to be a mince pie (of course).

After visiting the Costa drive-thru in Tullos, based on the corner of Abbotswell Road and Wellington Road, we headed to the Starbucks drive-thru at Wellington Circle Retail Park in Altens.

The total for the Starbucks order came to £14.94, while the Costa order cost £13.15.

Goods acquired, it was time to decide which items belong on this year’s nice list, and which ones need to be placed firmly on the naughty list.

The order (Costa):

The order (Starbucks):

The results

So which festive menu made myself and Julia feel merry and bright, and which failed to hit the mark?

Costa

Terry’s Chocolate Orange hot chocolate

The Terry’s Chocolate Orange hot chocolate has returned to Costa’s Christmas menu (after launching in 2020) to help get us all in the festive spirit.

Did it succeed? No, it fell flat in fact.

A chocolate orange is a much-loved treat during this season and while the chain does manage to replicate the taste in liquid form, it was more synthetic than anything.

And if you don’t have a sweet tooth, be sure to steer clear.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2.5/5

Karla: 2/5

Gingerbread latte

We had conflicted opinions on the gingerbread latte which comprises Costa’s classic latte with gingerbread syrup and is topped with a mini gingerbread man – a lovely touch.

While Julia thought the gingerbread flavour was lacking, I picked up on it from the outset.

It’s definitely one for those that aren’t overly keen on lattes with a strong coffee kick.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3/5

British turkey feast sandwich

Boasting almost identical ingredients to Starbucks’ turkey sandwich, Costa decided to leave out mayonnaise when putting together its creation. What a grave mistake.

The sandwich was dry and the only flavour coming through was from the stuffing, and even that wasn’t too great either.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

All butter mince pie

The item that came out on top from the Costa drive-thru was their all butter mince pie.

Comprising a butter pastry case filled with mincemeat, topped with a pastry decoration and finished with a sugar dusting, it couldn’t have looked more festive.

The same could be said for the taste. It had a lovely spice and sweetness to it, and was structurally safe so could easily be enjoyed on the move.

The only thing that could have improved the treat ever so slightly was a tad more filling, but it was a triumph nevertheless.

Presentation

Julia: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Starbucks

Caramel waffle latte

The Starbucks caramel waffle latte intrigued Julia. Not only was the smell enticing, but the flavour certainly packed a punch, too.

While Karla found the coffee flavour a tad overwhelming on the palate (which is down to personal preference), she appreciated the spicy notes in the drink. Some would say it tastes like Christmas in a cup.

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3/5

Eggnog latte

Described as boasting a “classic holiday flavour” on the Starbucks website, the eggnog latte was one of the highlights.

Featuring the brand’s signature espresso and rich steamed eggnog topped with a sprinkling of nutmeg, it was silky, smooth and everything a delicious latte should be.

We both went back for seconds, thirds and fourths…

Presentation

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 3/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 5/5

Tis’ the season turkey sandwich

The brand’s tis’ the season turkey sandwich has all the quintessential ingredients of a classic Christmas dinner, including turkey breast, smoked bacon, pork and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney, with the addition of mayonnaise in malted bread.

This was another standout item.

There was just enough of each ingredient and, unlike the Costa sandwich, it wasn’t dry, which the mayo and a substantial helping of cranberry chutney are to thank for.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Toffee nut latte cupcake

Unfortunately, Starbucks had run out of mince pies by the time we arrived which was disheartening for the pair of us.

It’s Christmas, who has no mince pies on the go?

Head’s shaking, we tucked into one of the other sweet options on the festive menu instead – a toffee nut latte cupcake.

While it certainly looked festive, the coffee flavour completely took over leaving no room for the toffee.

As for the texture, it was far too moist and crumbly and would definitely prove a pain for those looking to enjoy it on-the-go.

Presentation

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 2/5

Karla: 2/5

The overall winner of the Starbucks vs Costa showdown was Starbucks receiving a total of 51/80, while Costa received 41.5/80.

