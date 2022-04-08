Comfort Food Friday: Turn cubes of extra meat from your Sunday roast into a delicious curry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When you are cooking on a budget, one of the main things you can do is ensure that you don’t waste your leftovers.

Whether it’s your leftover Sunday roast or chilli con carne, there are plenty of ways you can revive and turn them into a tasty meal.

This delicious curry can be made using cubes of leftover lamb, or any other type of meat, from your Sunday roast.

It’s a quick and easy way to make a warm and hearty meal for the family that everyone is sure to enjoy.

Leftover lamb rogan josh

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil

2 red onions, chopped

2 tsp Schwartz garlic mill or 2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp Schwartz turmeric

1/2 tsp Schwartz chillies crushed

1 tbsp Schwartz medium curry powder

1 tbsp Schwartz ground coriander

1 tsp tomato purée

450g lamb shoulder, diced

200ml water

4 tomatoes, quartered

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp Schwartz coriander leaf

Schwartz sea salt to season

Pilau rice to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large heavy-based saucepan, add the onions and garlic and cook for 10 minutes. Add the turmeric, crushed chillies, medium curry powder, ground coriander and the tomato purée and cook for a further minute. Add the diced lamb, water, tomatoes, lemon juice and coriander. Simmer for 15 minutes, then season to taste and serve with pilau rice.

