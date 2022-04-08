Comfort Food Friday: Turn cubes of extra meat from your Sunday roast into a delicious curry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Turn cubes of extra meat from your Sunday roast into a delicious curry

By Brian Stormont
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 11:48 am
Lamb rogan josh.
When you are cooking on a budget, one of the main things you can do is ensure that you don’t waste your leftovers.

Whether it’s your leftover Sunday roast or chilli con carne, there are plenty of ways you can revive and turn them into a tasty meal.

This delicious curry can be made using cubes of leftover lamb, or any other type of meat, from your Sunday roast.

It’s a quick and easy way to make a warm and hearty meal for the family that everyone is sure to enjoy.

For more tasty ideas when it comes to comfort food, from slow-cooked pork stew and curried leek and lentil soup to vegetarian lasagne, take a look at the previous recipes we’ve featured in this series.

Leftover lamb rogan josh

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 red onions, chopped
  • 2 tsp Schwartz garlic mill or 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tsp Schwartz turmeric
  • 1/2 tsp Schwartz chillies crushed
  • 1 tbsp Schwartz medium curry powder
  • 1 tbsp Schwartz ground coriander
  • 1 tsp tomato purée
  • 450g lamb shoulder, diced
  • 200ml water
  • 4 tomatoes, quartered
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tbsp Schwartz coriander leaf
  • Schwartz sea salt to season
  • Pilau rice to serve

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large heavy-based saucepan, add the onions and garlic and cook for 10 minutes.
  2. Add the turmeric, crushed chillies, medium curry powder, ground coriander and the tomato purée and cook for a further minute.
  3. Add the diced lamb, water, tomatoes, lemon juice and coriander.
  4. Simmer for 15 minutes, then season to taste and serve with pilau rice.

