Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles Michie’s Pharmacy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: Should you consider reserving a £3 mystery bag from Charles Michie’s Pharmacy?

By Karla Sinclair
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The tasty macaroni with spinach and salmon dish.
Midweek meal: Macaroni with spinach and salmon is comfort food at its finest
Too Good To Go.
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Too Good To Go.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Too Good To Go.
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
Tahini cinnamon swirls.
Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up
0
Too Good To Go.
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Too Good To Go.
Chippie or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Too Good To Go.
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
Too Good To Go.
Restaurant review: Singing the praises of The Old Kirk Bistro in Aberdeenshire
0
Too Good To Go.
6 of the best farm shops to pick up local produce in Aberdeenshire
0

More from Press and Journal

Too Good To Go.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
Too Good To Go.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Too Good To Go.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Too Good To Go.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Too Good To Go.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?